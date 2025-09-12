Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Bush’s Beans 200 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 5:30 pm ET on Friday, September 11, at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 34 entries.Brent Crews, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his fifth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He also secured the 2025 ARCA Menards East Series owner’s title for NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Joe Gibbs.The 17-year-old driver from Hickory, North Carolina, dominated the race, leading every lap from the pole, and held off Tristan McKee on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.Crews crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.621 seconds ahead of McKee to take the checkered flag. The win also marked Crews’ sixth career ARCA Menards Series win.Expressing his feelings about earning another ARCA owners’ title for JGR, here’s what Brent Crews said (via arcaracing.com):“There’s been a lot of success with the Joe Gibbs Racing team from Cup all the way down to ARCA. I was just trying to fill the shoes. Growing up watching Kyle Busch dominate with JGR, watching William [Sawalich] have strong runs and with Sammy [Smith] being able to win, too, I came here with what I needed in my head.”Meanwhile, Tristan McKee finished runner-up, followed by Brenden Queen, Leland Honeyman, and Thomas Annunziata in the top five. Tyler Reif, Jake Finch, Isaac Kitzmiller, Jason Kitzmiller, and Patrick Staropoli completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway:#18 - Brent Crews*#82 - Tristan McKee*#28 - Brenden Queen*#20 - Leland Honeyman#70 - Thomas Annunziata#23 - Tyler Reif#15 - Jake Finch#79 - Isaac Kitzmiller*#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#25 - Patrick Staropoli*#6 - Lavar Scott#2 - Lanie Buice*#40 - Andrew Patterson*#73 - Andy Jankowiak#51 - Carson Ware#27 - Tim Richmond#30 - Garrett Mitchell*#10 - Tony Cosentino#56 - Timmy Hill#99 - Michael Maples#86 - Alex Clubb#48 - Brad Smith#67 - Austin Vaughn*#0 - Con Nicolopoulos#9 - Logan Misuraca*#95 - Jackson McLerran*#55 - Isabella Robusto*#34 - Corey Aiken*#06 - Brayton Laster*#31 - Bobby Dale Earnhardt*#11 - Zachary Tinkle#03 - Josh White#12 - Takuma Koga#01 - Mike BashamCatch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Series next at Salem Speedway for the 19th race of the season on September 20.