Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 is finally done and dusted. The 18th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, at Salem Speedway, with 21 entries.Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his seventh win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway.The 27-year-old driver from Chesapeake, Virginia, utilized the late race restart and then held off the charge of Andrew Patterson in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.Queen led 23 of the 200 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.59 seconds ahead of Patterson to take the checkered flag. The win also marked Queen’s ninth career ARCA platform win.Expressing his feelings about earning another ARCA victory of the season, here’s what Queen said (via arcaracing.com):“[The win] will make me feel good until tomorrow. What a day. Battled myself, obviously not feeling the best, but that’s not an excuse. You have to show up to work and get after it. I’m just so proud of these Pinnacle Racing Group guys. We’ve worked so hard on the short track stuff and stayed with it all night. You don’t always have to have the best car, you just got to be there when it counts.”Meanwhile, Andrew Patterson finished runner-up, followed by Leland Honeyman, Lavar Scott, and Isabella Robusto in the top-five. Mason Mitchell, Will Kimmel, Conner Popplewell, Tony Cosentino, and Ryan Vargas completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway:#28 - Brenden Queen*#70 - Andrew Patterson*#20 - Leland Honeyman#6 - Lavar Scott#55 - Isabella Robusto*#25 - Mason Mitchell#69 - Will Kimmel#95 - Conner Popplewell*#11 - Tony Cosentino#67 - Ryan Vargas#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#12 - Mike Basham#31 - Chase Howard*#10 - Ed Pompa#99 - Michael Maples#06 - Brayton Laster*#48 - Brad Smith#18 - Max Reaves*#86 - Alex Clubb#9 - Matt Kemp*#03 - Chris Golden*Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Series next at Kansas Speedway for the 19th race of the season on September 26.