Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Reese’s 150 is finally done and dusted. The 19th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 27, at Kansas Speedway, with 29 entries.

Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his eighth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway.

Queen, who started on pole, grabbed the lead for the final time on a late-race restart and then held off the charge of Giovanni Ruggiero in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 27-year-old driver from Chesapeake, Virginia, crossed the finish line by a small margin of 0.349 seconds ahead of Ruggiero to take the checkered flag. The win also marked Queen’s 10th career ARCA platform win.

Expressing his feelings about earning another ARCA victory of the season and being one final race start away from clinching his ARCA championship in his rookie season, here’s what Queen said (via arcaracing.com):

“What a rookie campaign. One more race left. Maybe we can get nine, but I think we’re closing in on what the main prize is. We’ve come a long way from Phoenix having to learn restarts with these cars. I just hung in there all night. It’s why you never give up, just like last week.”

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Giovanni Ruggiero finished runner-up, followed by Leland Honeyman, Kris Wright, and Taylor Reimer in the top-five. Mason Mitchell, Thad Moffit, Andrew Patterson, Jason Kitzmiller, and Isabella Robusto completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 final results

Below are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway:

#28 - Brenden Queen* #18 - Giovanni Ruggiero #20 - Leland Honeyman #15 - Kris Wright #70 - Taylor Reimer* #25 - Mason Mitchell #46 - Thad Moffit #40 - Andrew Patterson* #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #55 - Isabella Robusto* #17 - Patrick Staropoli* #2 - Eloy Falcon* #23 - Tyler Reif #67 - Ryan Roulette #11 - Tony Cosentino #12 - Takuma Koga #7 - Eric Caudell #73 - Andy Jankowiak #86 - Alex Clubb #3 - Jeff Maconi* #6 - Brayton Laster* #99 - Michael Maples #77 - Corey Day #48 - Brad Smith #6 - Lavar Scott #31 - Bobby Dale Earnhardt* #10 - Ed Pompa #0 - Kevin Hinckle #9 - Matt Kemp*

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Series next at Toledo Speedway for the 20th race of the season on October 4.

