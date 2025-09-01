Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Southern Illinois 100 is finally done and dusted. The 16th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31, at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, with 20 entries.Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his sixth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. The 27-year-old driver from Chesapeake, Virginia, grabbed the lead with eight laps to go and held off Lawless Alan on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.Queen crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of one second ahead of Alan to take the checkered flag. The win also marked his sixth career ARCA Menards Series win.Brenden Queen expressed his feelings about his second dirt ARCA victory of the season (via arcaracing.com):“I haven’t won a dirt race since 2022 when I ran full-time. I think everybody counted me out to win one of these, but that’s why you never give up. These guys went to work after Springfield. We weren’t quite where we wanted to be, but we just hung in there all night and knew we had a good car.”“My throttle was sticking pretty good. I lost fourth [gear], lost fifth [gear]. Honestly, I think that might have made me drive it differently. I had to teach myself how to drive it with the throttle sticking and it got faster. Maybe that’s what I wasn’t doing the whole time,” Queen continued.Meanwhile, Lawless Alan finished runner-up, followed by dirt ringer Kelly Kovski, Isabella Robusto, and Tim Monroe in the top five. Lavar Scott, Chase Howard, Tony Cosentino, Michael Maples, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Max Reaves completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds:#28 - Brenden Queen*#20 - Lawless Alan#16 - Kelly Kovski#55 - Isabella Robusto*#11 - Tim Monroe#6 - Lavar Scott#31 - Chase Howard*#12 - Tony Cosentino#99 - Michael Maples#18 - Max Reaves*#03 - Alex Clubb#10 - Ed Pompa#06 - Brayton Laster*#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#70 - Brent Crews*#48 - Brad Smith#25 - Jade Avedisian*#67 - Ryan Vargas#86 - Josh White#9 - Trevor Ward*Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Series next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 18th race of the season on September 11.