Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West’s NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West commenced at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13, at All American Speedway, with 14 entries.Robbie Kennealy, driving the #1 Ford for Jan's Towing Racing, secured his first career ARCA Menards Series West victory in a dominant fashion at All American Speedway.The 19-year-old driver from Madera Acres, California, dominating the race starting on the pole, led 142 of the 150 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.Kennealy crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.984 seconds ahead of Trevor Huddleston to take the checkered flag. The first career win at the ARCA platform holds a special emotion for him.After winning the ARCA race, Robbie Kennealy got emotional because his father, Gary, suddenly passed away due to a heart attack last year at the time of the All American event.Here’s what Kennealy said (via arcaracing.com):“[It was] one year ago during this exact race [at All American] when my dad suddenly passed away. One year later, we win one of the biggest races ever. That’s for you dad.”Expressing his feeling about the win, the #1 Ford driver said:“This is all thanks to my Jan’s Towing Racing crew. Without Jan Qualkenbush giving me and Kyle Keller this opportunity, we wouldn’t even be standing here right now. I drove all 150 laps the hardest I have in my life. I’ve been dreaming of something like this since I was a little kid.”Meanwhile, Trevor Huddleston finished runner-up, followed by Andrew Chapman, Joey Iest, and Eric Johnson Jr. in the top five. Kyle Keller, Jake Bollman, Tanner Reif, Eric Nascimento Jr., and Blake Lothian completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series West’s final results for the 2025 NAPA Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway:#1 - Robbie Kennealy#50 - Trevor Huddleston#55 - Andrew Chapman *#88 - Joey Iest#5 - Eric Johnson Jr.#71 - Kyle Keller#19 - Jake Bollman *#13 - Tanner Reif#4 - Eric Nascimento Jr. *#51 - Blake Lothian *#3 - Todd Souza#05 - David Smith#9 - RJ Smotherman#72 - Jonathan Reaume *Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Madera Speedway for the 10th race of the season on September 27.