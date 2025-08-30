  • NASCAR
  • Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 13:50 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: Imagn
ARCA Menards Series race at Portland (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West’s Portland 112 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West commenced at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, August 29, at Portland International Raceway, with 18 entries.

Ad

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West in a thrilling finish at Portland International Raceway.

Ad
Trending

The 18-year-old driver from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, emerged victorious when he beat Thomas Annunziata with five laps to go and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

JGR driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 8.703 seconds ahead of Annunziata to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second consecutive at Portland’s 1.967-mile road course and his fifth in the ARCA West Series.

Ad

William Sawlaich expressed his feelings about his second win of the season at Portland International Raceway (via FloRacing):

“Just good, hard racing there. That lapped car slowed us up, that momentum didn’t work out, and he got the worst end of it.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Annunziata, who finished runner-up, said (via FloRacing):

“We were fast; we were just not quite with the Joe Gibbs car yet. It was hard racing at the end, I have nothing to say. I would probably do the same thing in that situation.”
Ad

They are followed by Alon Day, Greg Biffle, and Trevor Huddleston in the top five. Kyle Keller, Dale Quarterley, Caleb Shrader, Eric Johnson Jr, and Tanner Reif completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 final results

Below are the ARCA Menards Series West’ final results for the 2025 Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich
  2. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  3. #25 - Alon Day
  4. #24 - Greg Biffle
  5. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  6. #71 - Kyle Keller
  7. #32 - Dale Quarterley
  8. #6 - Caleb Shrader *
  9. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr
  10. #13 - Tanner Reif
  11. #14 - Davey Magras *
  12. #1 - Robbie Kennealy
  13. #72 - Austin Varco *
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #5 - David Smith
  16. #3 - Fernando Navarette *
  17. #51 - Blake Lothian *
  18. #27 - Bobby Hillis Jr

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at All American Speedway for the ninth race of the season on September 13.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications