Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West’s Portland 112 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West commenced at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, August 29, at Portland International Raceway, with 18 entries.William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West in a thrilling finish at Portland International Raceway.The 18-year-old driver from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, emerged victorious when he beat Thomas Annunziata with five laps to go and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.JGR driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 8.703 seconds ahead of Annunziata to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second consecutive at Portland’s 1.967-mile road course and his fifth in the ARCA West Series.William Sawlaich expressed his feelings about his second win of the season at Portland International Raceway (via FloRacing):“Just good, hard racing there. That lapped car slowed us up, that momentum didn’t work out, and he got the worst end of it.”Meanwhile, Thomas Annunziata, who finished runner-up, said (via FloRacing):“We were fast; we were just not quite with the Joe Gibbs car yet. It was hard racing at the end, I have nothing to say. I would probably do the same thing in that situation.”They are followed by Alon Day, Greg Biffle, and Trevor Huddleston in the top five. Kyle Keller, Dale Quarterley, Caleb Shrader, Eric Johnson Jr, and Tanner Reif completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series West’ final results for the 2025 Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway:#18 - William Sawalich#70 - Thomas Annunziata#25 - Alon Day#24 - Greg Biffle#50 - Trevor Huddleston#71 - Kyle Keller#32 - Dale Quarterley#6 - Caleb Shrader *#5 - Eric Johnson Jr#13 - Tanner Reif#14 - Davey Magras *#1 - Robbie Kennealy#72 - Austin Varco *#19 - Christian Eckes#5 - David Smith#3 - Fernando Navarette *#51 - Blake Lothian *#27 - Bobby Hillis JrCatch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at All American Speedway for the ninth race of the season on September 13.