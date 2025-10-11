Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West’s Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West commenced at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 10, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 21 entries.Trevor Huddleston, driving the #50 Ford for his family-owned team, High Point Racing, secured his fourth win of the ARCA Menards Series West season in a race-shortened race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.The 29-year-old driver from Agoura Hills, California, emerged victorious when he survived the late-race restart and held off the challenge of Connor Hall on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.Huddleston crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.465 seconds ahead of Hall to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second consecutive and ninth of his career in the ARCA West Series.Expressing his feelings about the win and the final showdown at Phoenix next month, Huddleston said (via aracracing.com):“We did not unload good. [My crew] stuck to it and they made it happen. That was a little rough, but it was an amazing battle with everybody. This was an incredible opportunity and we’re going to show who is boss when it comes to Phoenix [Raceway].”Meanwhile, Connor Hall, who made his first start with Sigma Performance Services, finished runner-up, followed by Robbie Kennealy, Thomas Annunziata, and Tanner Reif in the top five. Andrew Chapman, Gavin Ray, Blake Lothian, Taylor Reimer, and Eric Johnson Jr. completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series West’s final results for the 2025 Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:#50 - Trevor Huddleston#24 - Connor Hall *#1 - Robbie Kennealy *#15 - Thomas Annunziata#13 - Tanner Reif#55 - Andrew Chapman *#6 - Gavin Ray *#51 - Blake Lothian *#25 - Taylor Reimer *#5 - Eric Johnson Jr#4 - Monty Tipton *#20 - Jade Avedisian *#71 - Kyle Keller#67 - Shane Backes *#05 - David Smith#23 - Spencer Gallagher#77 - Nick Joanides#12 - Dustin Hillenburg *#11 - Bryce Haugeberg#72 - Cody Dennison#99 - Michael MaplesCatch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Phoenix Raceway for the final race of the season on November 1.