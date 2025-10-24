  • NASCAR
  Full race results of 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:32 GMT
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville (Source: X/@NASCARRegional)
The 16th and final race of the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 started at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, October 23, at Martinsville Speedway, with a total of 28 entries.

Justin Bonsignore, driving the #51 Chevrolet for Kenneth Massa Motorsports, earned his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season in the season finale at Martinsville but lost the championship to Austin Beers in the points standings. It marked his 47th career win in the series.

Trending

The 37-year-old driver from Holtsville, New York, crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.107 seconds, ahead of Beers.

Speaking about the Martinsville win and missing out on the title, here’s what Bonsignore said (via NASCAR.com):

“We had a great car all day, unloaded well, obviously qualified on pole and did everything we could to keep [Beers] honest. We just didn’t do a good enough job all year for that as far as the points. A great night to cap off a so-so season by what we feel our standards are. It was amazing we had a shot [at the title], but it was nice to get a second win and a second grandfather clock.”
Meanwhile, Austin Beers finished runner-up, followed by Stephen Kopcik, Joey Coulter IV, and Craig Lutz in the top five. Tyler Rypkema, Eric Goodale, Conner Jones, Matt Hirschman, and Michael Christopher Jr. completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2025 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #51 - Justin Bonsignore
  2. #64 - Austin Beers
  3. #21 - Stephen Kopcik*
  4. #2 - Joey Coulter IV
  5. #46 - Craig Lutz
  6. #3 - Tyler Rypkema
  7. #58 - Eric Goodale
  8. #99 - Conner Jones*
  9. #60 - Matt Hirschman
  10. #77 - Michael Christopher Jr*
  11. #25 - Danny Bohn
  12. #8 - John Michael-Shenette
  13. #70 - Andy Seuss
  14. #55 - Jeremy Gerstner
  15. #56 - Trevor Catalano
  16. #22 - Kyle Bonsignore
  17. #1 - Patrick Emerling
  18. #5 - Teddy Hodgdon IV*
  19. #18 - Ken Heagy
  20. #54 - Tommy Catalano
  21. #7 - Luke Baldwin*
  22. #40 - Luke Fleming
  23. #29 - Mike Marshall*
  24. #4 - Ryan Newman
  25. #14 - Jake Lutz*
  26. #23 - Carson Loftin
  27. #11 - Norman Newman*
  28. #38 - Bobby Labonte

Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers next year in action at New Smyrna Speedway on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

