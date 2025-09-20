Full race results of 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The Mohegan Sun 100 started at 9:15 am ET on Saturday, September 20, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a total of 27 entries.Tyler Rypkema, driving the #3 Boehler Racing Enterprises, earns his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory in a wild finish at “The Magic Mile.” He crashed down the frontstretch on the final lap but kept control of the car while into the wall, battling Justin Bonsignore coming off Turn 4 to cross the finish line in P1.The 28-year-old driver from Oswego, New York, crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.072 seconds, ahead of Bonsignore.Speaking about the special first career Wheelen victory at New Hampshire, here’s what Rypkema said (via NASCAR.com):“Every race at New Hampshire seems to be a race to Turn 3 and who could get to the bottom. Justin protected really early and really low, so I hooked back to the top and got a better arc down into [Turn] 3. We made a little contact there, but nothing I haven’t seen [Bonsignore] do many times here. I knew we were really good, we just had to get up and be there going into [Turn] 3 [by getting] a run off of [Turn] 2.”Meanwhile, Justin Bonsignore finished runner-up, followed by Craig Lutz, Andy Seuss, and Matt Hirschman in the top five. Woody Pitkat, Anthony Nocella, Eric Goodale, Austin Beers, and Jonathan McKennedy completed the top 10.NASCAR’s 2025 Mohegan Sun 100 final resultsHere are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#3 - Tyler Rypkema#51 - Justin Bonsignore#46 - Craig Lutz#70 - Andy Seuss#60 - Matt Hirschman#82 - Woody Pitkat#17 - Anthony Nocella#58 - Eric Goodale#64 - Austin Beers#79 - Jonathan McKennedy#43 - Matt Kimbell#44 - Chase Dowling#18 - Ken Heagy#8 - John-Michael Shenette#29 - Mike Marshall#13 - Michael Christopher Jr*#1 - Patrick Emerling#06 - Sam Rameau#21 - Stephen Kopcik*#22 - Kyle Bonsignore#56 - Trevor Catalano#54 - Tommy Catalano#77 - Gary Putman#16 - Ron Silk#15 - Joey Cipriano III#14 - Jake Lutz*#7 - Doug CobyCatch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers next in action at Riverhead Raceway for the Eddie Partridge 256 on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 9:15 am ET.