Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series East season opener at Five Flags Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Pensacola 150 was finally done and dusted. The opening race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East commenced at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday (March 22) at Five Flags Speedway, with 21 entries.

Ad

Max Reaves, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the 2025 ARCA East season opener on his debut at Five Flags Speedway. He became the 15th driver to win on his debut in the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reaves emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Kole Raz with 30 laps to go and held off Raz's challenge in the closing laps to kick off the 2025 campaign in style.

The 15-year-old Cumming, Georgia, native crossed the finish line by a margin of 4.028 seconds ahead of Kaz to grab the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his first win of his ARCA career, Reaves said in the post-race interview (via arcaracing.com):

Ad

“I’m speechless right now. I felt like Superman when I passed the leader right here, and passed lapped cars, it was awesome, the car was awesome, this is awesome. You just drive your heart out, I learned a lot from Bobby, my little brother we play iRacing, I’d say I learned a lot from that and just growing up, I just love it, driving is just me, it’s all I do.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Kole Raz finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Reif, NASCAR Truck Series regular Connor Mosack, and Isaac Kitzmiller to complete the top five. Carson Brown, Timmy Hill, London McKenzie, Hunter Wright, and Zachary Tinkle completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Pensacola 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East Pensacola 150 at Five Flags Speedway:

#18 - Max Reaves * #76 - Kole Raz * #23 - Tyler Reif #28 - Connor Mosack #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller * #4 - Carson Brown * #56 - Timmy Hill #93 - London McKenzie * #95 - Hunter Wright * #11 - Zachary Tinkle #12 - Takuma Koga #39 - D.L. Wilson #10 - Mike Basham #85 - Becca Monopoli * #34 - Austin Vaughn * #6 - Nate Moeller #9 - Cody Dennison #1 - E.J. Tamayo * #0 - Corey Aiken * #31 - Rita Goulet #48 - Brad Smith

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East drivers next at the Rockingham Speedway for the second race of the 2025 season on April 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback