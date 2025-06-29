Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Lime Rock Park 100 at Lime Rock Park

The 2025 NASCAR Lime Rock Park 100 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28, at Lime Rock Park, with 24 entries.

Thomas Annunziata, driving the #70 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports, secured his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Lime Rock’s 1.53-mile road course.

The 20-year-old Colts Neck, New Jersey, native emerged victorious, who started on pole and spun out on the opening lap of the race, but he and his team drove all the way up to first place to win the inaugural ARCA event at Lime Rock in Connecticut.

Annunziata led a race-high 32 of 68 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.139 seconds ahead of Alon Day to take the checkered flag. The win marked Nitro Motorsports’ second of the season.

Thomas Annunziata expressed his feelings about his maiden ARCA Menards Series victory (via arcaracing.com):

“I can’t thank Toyota, Nitro Motorsports, and Venturini enough for taking the chance on me. This is the first time I’m in real winning equipment, and I get to showcase my talent. There was no better way to win that than to go back to last and have to make a comeback.”

Meanwhile, Alon Day finished runner-up, followed by Lawless Alan, Brenden Queen, and Ryan Gemmell in the top five. Brent Crews, Lavar Scott, Jeff Anton, Dale Quarterley, and Isabella Robusto completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Lime Rock Park 100 presented by Dutch Boy final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 Lime Rock Park 100 at Lime Rock Park:

#70 - Thomas Annunziata #25 - Alon Day #20 - Lawless Alan #28 - Brenden Queen* #29 - Ryan Gemmell* #18 - Brent Crews #6 - Lavar Scott #3 - Jeff Anton #4 - Dale Quarterley #55 - Isabella Robusto* #11 - Mike Basham #3 - Alex Clubb #99 - Michael Maples #31 - Tim Goulet* #6 - Brayton Laster* #34 - Corey Aiken* #86 - Jeff Maconi* #67 - Austin Vaughn* #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #10 - Ed Pompa #73 - Glen Reen* #12 - Trevor Ward* #9 - Nate Moeller #48 - Brad Smith

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Dover Motor Speedway for the 10th race of the season on July 18.

