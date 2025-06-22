  • home icon
  • Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 250 at Elko Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 22, 2025 11:30 GMT
The 2025 NASCAR Shore Lunch 250 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21, at Elko Speedway, with 24 entries.

Max Reaves, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Elko’s 0.375-mile paved oval track.

The 15-year-old Trinity, North Carolina, native emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 47 laps to go and stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.

Reaves crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 3.786 seconds ahead of Brenden Queen to take the checkered flag.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Reaves said about his first ARCA Menards Series victory in a Victory Lane (via arcaracing.com):

“It’s crazy. I won in the East (Series) three times in a row. That was crazy, but to win in the national series like this is just awesome. I was just letting them get a chance and get their hopes up. That’s why they got away from me. I turned it on at the end. I’m so thankful for all my crew, my dad and Cook Out. This Cook Out Camry was fast.”
Meanwhile, Brenden Queen finished runner-up, followed by Lawless Alan, Ty Fredrickson, and Isabella Robusto in the top five. Jason Kitzmiller, Lavar Scott, Taylor Reimer, Willie Mullins, and Alex Clubb completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy at Elko Speedway:

  1. #18 - Max Reaves *
  2. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  3. #20 - Lawless Alan
  4. #25 - Ty Fredrickson *
  5. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  6. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  7. #6 - Lavar Scott
  8. #70 - Taylor Reimer *
  9. #3 - Willie Mullins
  10. #03 - Alex Clubb
  11. #31 - Quinn Davis
  12. #10 - Tony Musolino *
  13. #06 - Brayton Laster *
  14. #99 - Michael Maples
  15. #11 - Bryce Haugeberg
  16. #85 - Becca Monopoli *
  17. #7 - Kadence Davenport *
  18. #48 - Brad Smith
  19. #67 - Casey Budd *
  20. #86 - Brian Clubb
  21. #9 - Matt Kemp *
  22. #98 - Dale Shearer
  23. #5 - Michael Clayton *
  24. #12 - Trevor Ward *

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Lime Rock Park for the ninth race of the season on June 28.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
