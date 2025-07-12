Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 has finally come to a conclusion. The sixth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season commenced at 6:30 pm ET on Friday (April 11) at Sonoma Raceway, with 26 entries.

Ad

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won his first ARCA Menards Series West race of the season in a dominant fashion at Sonoma. The victory marked his fourth career win in the West series and 24th overall across the three ARCA divisions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sawalich dominated the race, starting from the pole and leading all 65 laps before holding off the charge of Christian Eckes and Alon Day on the one-lap overtime lap to cross the finish line in P1.

The 18-year-old Xfinity Series regular crossed the finish line 0.066 seconds ahead of Eckes to grab the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his first win of the 2025 season, Sawalich said in victory lane (via arcaracing.com):

“That was definitely our race, but it sucks it had to happen that way. We did what we could to get our Starkey Camry in Victory Lane, so I’m glad that we’re here. It took me a while to figure out how to do a burnout.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished runner-up, followed by Alon Day, Trevor Huddleston, and Tyler Reif to complete the top five. Eric Nascimento, Corey Day, Kyle Keller, Tanner Reif, and Jeff Anton completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Sonoma Raceway:

#18 - William Sawalich #19 - Christian Eckes #25 - Alon Day #50 - Trevor Huddleston #24 - Tyler Reif #4 - Eric Nascimento #7 - Corey Day #71 - Kyle Keller #13 - Tanner Reif #8 - Jeff Anton #6 - Caleb Shrader #52 - Ryan Philpott #16 - Jack Wood #17 - Kaylee Bryson #14 - Davey Magras #72 - Jonathan Reaume #5 - Eric Johnson Jr #23 - Spencer Gallagher #51 - Blake Lothian #05 - David Smith #1 - Robbie Kennealy #68 - Rodd Kneeland #3 - Todd Souza #32 - Dale Quarterley #88 - Will Rodgers #77 - Nick Joanides

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West drivers next at the Tri-City Raceway for the seventh race of the 2025 season on August 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.