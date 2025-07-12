Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2025 12:31 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 has finally come to a conclusion. The sixth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season commenced at 6:30 pm ET on Friday (April 11) at Sonoma Raceway, with 26 entries.

William Sawalich, driving the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won his first ARCA Menards Series West race of the season in a dominant fashion at Sonoma. The victory marked his fourth career win in the West series and 24th overall across the three ARCA divisions.

Sawalich dominated the race, starting from the pole and leading all 65 laps before holding off the charge of Christian Eckes and Alon Day on the one-lap overtime lap to cross the finish line in P1.

The 18-year-old Xfinity Series regular crossed the finish line 0.066 seconds ahead of Eckes to grab the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his first win of the 2025 season, Sawalich said in victory lane (via arcaracing.com):

“That was definitely our race, but it sucks it had to happen that way. We did what we could to get our Starkey Camry in Victory Lane, so I’m glad that we’re here. It took me a while to figure out how to do a burnout.”
Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished runner-up, followed by Alon Day, Trevor Huddleston, and Tyler Reif to complete the top five. Eric Nascimento, Corey Day, Kyle Keller, Tanner Reif, and Jeff Anton completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich
  2. #19 - Christian Eckes
  3. #25 - Alon Day
  4. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  5. #24 - Tyler Reif
  6. #4 - Eric Nascimento
  7. #7 - Corey Day
  8. #71 - Kyle Keller
  9. #13 - Tanner Reif
  10. #8 - Jeff Anton
  11. #6 - Caleb Shrader
  12. #52 - Ryan Philpott
  13. #16 - Jack Wood
  14. #17 - Kaylee Bryson
  15. #14 - Davey Magras
  16. #72 - Jonathan Reaume
  17. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr
  18. #23 - Spencer Gallagher
  19. #51 - Blake Lothian
  20. #05 - David Smith
  21. #1 - Robbie Kennealy
  22. #68 - Rodd Kneeland
  23. #3 - Todd Souza
  24. #32 - Dale Quarterley
  25. #88 - Will Rodgers
  26. #77 - Nick Joanides

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West drivers next at the Tri-City Raceway for the seventh race of the 2025 season on August 9, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
