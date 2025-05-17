  • home icon
  Full race results of NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Window World 100 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2025 16:54 GMT

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2025 16:54 GMT
Landen Lewis at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Source: @CARSTour)
Landen Lewis at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Source: @CARSTour)

Window World 100, the sixth race of the NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) season, is finally done and dusted. The event started at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, May 16, at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with 36 entries.

Landen Lewis, driving the Kevin Harvick Inc. No. 62 Late Model, secured the victory in a very dominant fashion in Friday’s CARS Tour LMSC event at North Wilkesboro.

Lewis, who started on pole, led every lap and survived a handful of restarts to earn his second consecutive NASCAR CARS Tour LMSC victory. The 19-year-old Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.918 seconds ahead of 14-year-old Tristan McKee, a Spire Motorsports development driver, to take the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his dominating victory at the historic North Carolina racetrack, Lewis said (via racingamerica.com):

"Speechless. That's what I am right now. This one hits hard. These guys have worked their butts off. I'm there every day with them, just grinding it out, trying to make these race cars the best they are. Man, the last two [races], I don't know what's going on, but we've really got this thing rolling."
Meanwhile, Tristan McKee finished runner-up, followed by Mini Tyrrell, Kaden Honeycutt, and Carson Loftin in the top five. Landon Huffman, Conner Jones, Tate Fogleman, Riley Gentry, and Connor Hall completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2025 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 Late Model Stock Car Window World 100 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. #29 - Landen Lewis
  2. #7 - Tristan McKee
  3. #81 - Mini Tyrrell
  4. #5 - Kaden Honeycutt
  5. #22 - Carson Loftin
  6. #57 - Landon Huffman
  7. #44 - Conner Jones
  8. #8F - Tate Fogleman
  9. #09 - Riley Gentry
  10. #88 - Connor Hall
  11. #2 - Brandon Pierce
  12. #11 - Buddy Isles Jr.
  13. #1 - Andrew Grady
  14. #4 - Kade Brown
  15. #4S - Donovan Strauss
  16. #71 - Parker Eatmon
  17. #16 - Alex Meggs
  18. #04 - Ronnie Bassett Jr.
  19. #32 - Dylon Wilson
  20. #88B - Doug Barnes Jr.
  21. #01 - Camden Gullie
  22. #00 - Chase Burrow
  23. #41 - Mason Diaz
  24. #15 - Ryan Millington
  25. #12S - Jonathan Shafer
  26. #97 - Michael Bumgarner
  27. #8 - Caden Kvapil
  28. #12 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #32K - Carson Kvapil
  30. #28S - Dustin Storm
  31. #71B - Jake Bollman
  32. #03 - Lanie Buice
  33. #28 - Landon S. Huffman
  34. #14 - Sam Butler
  35. #2W - Ryan Wilson
  36. #17 - Daniel Silvestri

Catch the NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series next in action at Langley Speedway on May 31.

