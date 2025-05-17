Full race results of NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car Window World 100 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Window World 100, the sixth race of the NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) season, is finally done and dusted. The event started at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, May 16, at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with 36 entries.

Landen Lewis, driving the Kevin Harvick Inc. No. 62 Late Model, secured the victory in a very dominant fashion in Friday’s CARS Tour LMSC event at North Wilkesboro.

Lewis, who started on pole, led every lap and survived a handful of restarts to earn his second consecutive NASCAR CARS Tour LMSC victory. The 19-year-old Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.918 seconds ahead of 14-year-old Tristan McKee, a Spire Motorsports development driver, to take the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his dominating victory at the historic North Carolina racetrack, Lewis said (via racingamerica.com):

"Speechless. That's what I am right now. This one hits hard. These guys have worked their butts off. I'm there every day with them, just grinding it out, trying to make these race cars the best they are. Man, the last two [races], I don't know what's going on, but we've really got this thing rolling."

Meanwhile, Tristan McKee finished runner-up, followed by Mini Tyrrell, Kaden Honeycutt, and Carson Loftin in the top five. Landon Huffman, Conner Jones, Tate Fogleman, Riley Gentry, and Connor Hall completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2025 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 Late Model Stock Car Window World 100 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

#29 - Landen Lewis #7 - Tristan McKee #81 - Mini Tyrrell #5 - Kaden Honeycutt #22 - Carson Loftin #57 - Landon Huffman #44 - Conner Jones #8F - Tate Fogleman #09 - Riley Gentry #88 - Connor Hall #2 - Brandon Pierce #11 - Buddy Isles Jr. #1 - Andrew Grady #4 - Kade Brown #4S - Donovan Strauss #71 - Parker Eatmon #16 - Alex Meggs #04 - Ronnie Bassett Jr. #32 - Dylon Wilson #88B - Doug Barnes Jr. #01 - Camden Gullie #00 - Chase Burrow #41 - Mason Diaz #15 - Ryan Millington #12S - Jonathan Shafer #97 - Michael Bumgarner #8 - Caden Kvapil #12 - Corey LaJoie #32K - Carson Kvapil #28S - Dustin Storm #71B - Jake Bollman #03 - Lanie Buice #28 - Landon S. Huffman #14 - Sam Butler #2W - Ryan Wilson #17 - Daniel Silvestri

Catch the NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series next in action at Langley Speedway on May 31.

