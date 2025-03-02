Full race results of NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour season opener at New River All-American Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Connor Hall at New River All-American Speedway (Source: @CARSTour)
The much-awaited opening race of the NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock season is finally done and dusted. The event started at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, at New River All-American Speedway, with 30 entries.

Connor Hall, driving the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, went to victory lane after winning the chaotic zMAX CARS Tour season opener.

In a race that was filled with two red flags and multiple wrecks, Hall dominated the race and emerged victorious when he pulled away on a late restart in the final six laps remaining to take the first win in his debut CARS Tour race with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s co-owned JR Motorsports.

The 28-year-old driver started from the pole, led the most laps, and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.779 seconds ahead of Bobby McCarty to take the checkered flag.

Following the convincing win, Hall said (via racingamerica.com):

“Obviously, I would have liked to have seen it go green. I knew Bobby had a really good short-run car. I was a little worried for sure. Kade [Brown] is hungry, I didn't know what those guys were going to do. It was nice to kind of race one out.”
Meanwhile, Bobby McCarty finished runner-up, followed by Ronnie Bassett Jr., Carson Loftin, and Ryan Millington in the top five. Caden Kvapil, Doug Barnes Jr., Kade Brown, Donovan Strauss, and Lanie Buice completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2025 CARS Tour season opener at New River All-American Speedway final results

  1. #88 - Connor Hall
  2. #6 - Bobby McCarty
  3. #4 - Ronnie Bassett Jr.
  4. #22 - Carson Loftin
  5. #15 - Ryan Millington
  6. #8 - Caden Kvapil
  7. #88B - Doug Barnes Jr.
  8. #4 - Kade Brown
  9. #4S - Donovan Strauss
  10. #3 - Lanie Buice
  11. #29 - Landen Lewis
  12. #11 - Buddy Isles Jr.
  13. #08H - Carson Haislip
  14. #4E - Parker Eatmon
  15. #57 - Landon Huffman
  16. #47M - Ryley Music
  17. #1 - Andrew Grady
  18. #7 - Tristan McKee
  19. #16 - Chad McCumbee
  20. #8 - Deac McCaskill
  21. #81 - Mini Tyrrell
  22. #17 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #1J - Clay Jones
  24. #41 - Mason Diaz
  25. #2 - Brandon Pierce
  26. #47 - Bryce Applegate
  27. #71B - Jake Bollman
  28. #18 - Max Reaves
  29. #14 - Jared Fryar
  30. #44 - Conner Jones

Catch the 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series next in action at Wake County Speedway on March 29.

