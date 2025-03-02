Full race results of NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour season opener at New River All-American Speedway

The much-awaited opening race of the NASCAR 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock season is finally done and dusted. The event started at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, at New River All-American Speedway, with 30 entries.

Ad

Connor Hall, driving the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, went to victory lane after winning the chaotic zMAX CARS Tour season opener.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a race that was filled with two red flags and multiple wrecks, Hall dominated the race and emerged victorious when he pulled away on a late restart in the final six laps remaining to take the first win in his debut CARS Tour race with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s co-owned JR Motorsports.

The 28-year-old driver started from the pole, led the most laps, and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.779 seconds ahead of Bobby McCarty to take the checkered flag.

Ad

Following the convincing win, Hall said (via racingamerica.com):

“Obviously, I would have liked to have seen it go green. I knew Bobby had a really good short-run car. I was a little worried for sure. Kade [Brown] is hungry, I didn't know what those guys were going to do. It was nice to kind of race one out.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Bobby McCarty finished runner-up, followed by Ronnie Bassett Jr., Carson Loftin, and Ryan Millington in the top five. Caden Kvapil, Doug Barnes Jr., Kade Brown, Donovan Strauss, and Lanie Buice completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2025 CARS Tour season opener at New River All-American Speedway final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 season opener at New River All-American Speedway:

Ad

#88 - Connor Hall #6 - Bobby McCarty #4 - Ronnie Bassett Jr. #22 - Carson Loftin #15 - Ryan Millington #8 - Caden Kvapil #88B - Doug Barnes Jr. #4 - Kade Brown #4S - Donovan Strauss #3 - Lanie Buice #29 - Landen Lewis #11 - Buddy Isles Jr. #08H - Carson Haislip #4E - Parker Eatmon #57 - Landon Huffman #47M - Ryley Music #1 - Andrew Grady #7 - Tristan McKee #16 - Chad McCumbee #8 - Deac McCaskill #81 - Mini Tyrrell #17 - Kaden Honeycutt #1J - Clay Jones #41 - Mason Diaz #2 - Brandon Pierce #47 - Bryce Applegate #71B - Jake Bollman #18 - Max Reaves #14 - Jared Fryar #44 - Conner Jones

Catch the 2025 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series next in action at Wake County Speedway on March 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback