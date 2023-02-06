Create

Full results of NASCAR’s 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

By Rahul Ahluwalia
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Martin Truex Jr. (C), Austin Dillon (R) and Kyle Busch (L) pose for photos on the podium after the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially underway after the sport kicked off its 75th anniversary season last Sunday in Los Angeles. The 2023 Busch Light Clash was a 150-lap-long exhibition-style race that took place at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum and saw Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. find his mojo back on track.

The quarter-mile-long temporary race track was built within a few months inside what was a football stadium that gave the Clash its unique identity amongst other superspeedway and road-course races of the season. Fans were able to see the entire racetrack from any seat in the house, along with being greeted by performances by popular artists such as Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa before the race and during half-time.

In what was a successful event last year on its debut, NASCAR tried to take the Clash to another level this year, to somewhat mixed reactions from the fans. Many fans as well as drivers thought there were too many cautions, 16 to be exact, during a relatively short race. Drivers also complained about the lack of space on the track and a few spoke about putting fewer cars on the field for next year.

Alongside Joe Gibbs Racing's perfect start to the season, Richard Childress Racing also walked away content from the LA Memorial Coliseum after a great 2-3 finish for teammates Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch respectively. The former Toyota driver looked just as comfortable behind the wheel of a Chevrolet as he had been behind the wheel of a Toyota.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will now be visiting Daytona International Speedway later this month for the 65th run of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR 2023: Busch Light Clash final standings

The following is the list of drivers and where they finished in the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum:

  1. Martin Truex Jr.
  2. Austin Dillon
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Alex Bowman
  5. Kyle Larson
  6. Tyler Reddick
  7. Ryan Preece
  8. Ross Chastain
  9. Denny Hamlin
  10. William Byron
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Kevin Harvick
  13. Christopher Bell
  14. Noah Gragson
  15. Chase Briscoe
  16. Joey Logano
  17. Ryan Blaney
  18. Aric Almirola
  19. Daniel Suarez
  20. AJ Allmendinger
  21. Chase Elliott
  22. Bubba Wallace Jr.
  23. Todd Gilliland
  24. Michael McDowell
  25. Austin Cindric
  26. Ty Gibbs
  27. Erik Jones
NASCAR will kick off the regular points-paying season at the 65th run of the iconic Daytona 500, which will go live from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

