Full results of NASCAR’s 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially underway after the sport kicked off its 75th anniversary season last Sunday in Los Angeles. The 2023 Busch Light Clash was a 150-lap-long exhibition-style race that took place at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum and saw Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. find his mojo back on track.

The quarter-mile-long temporary race track was built within a few months inside what was a football stadium that gave the Clash its unique identity amongst other superspeedway and road-course races of the season. Fans were able to see the entire racetrack from any seat in the house, along with being greeted by performances by popular artists such as Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa before the race and during half-time.

BrakeHard @BrakeHardBlog Kyle Busch with one of the cleanest crossovers you'll ever see #nascar Kyle Busch with one of the cleanest crossovers you'll ever see #nascar https://t.co/iSrva21Tp5

In what was a successful event last year on its debut, NASCAR tried to take the Clash to another level this year, to somewhat mixed reactions from the fans. Many fans as well as drivers thought there were too many cautions, 16 to be exact, during a relatively short race. Drivers also complained about the lack of space on the track and a few spoke about putting fewer cars on the field for next year.

Alongside Joe Gibbs Racing's perfect start to the season, Richard Childress Racing also walked away content from the LA Memorial Coliseum after a great 2-3 finish for teammates Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch respectively. The former Toyota driver looked just as comfortable behind the wheel of a Chevrolet as he had been behind the wheel of a Toyota.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will now be visiting Daytona International Speedway later this month for the 65th run of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR 2023: Busch Light Clash final standings

The following is the list of drivers and where they finished in the 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum:

Martin Truex Jr. Austin Dillon Kyle Busch Alex Bowman Kyle Larson Tyler Reddick Ryan Preece Ross Chastain Denny Hamlin William Byron Justin Haley Kevin Harvick Christopher Bell Noah Gragson Chase Briscoe Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Aric Almirola Daniel Suarez AJ Allmendinger Chase Elliott Bubba Wallace Jr. Todd Gilliland Michael McDowell Austin Cindric Ty Gibbs Erik Jones

NASCAR will kick off the regular points-paying season at the 65th run of the iconic Daytona 500, which will go live from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

