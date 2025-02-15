Has Donald Trump ever run a lap at Daytona 500? All you need to know

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has appeared before in NASCAR at the Daytona 500. He also ran a lap in his presidential limousine, the Beast.

Trump made a notable appearance at the 2020 Daytona 500, marking a historic moment as the second sitting president to attend the prestigious NASCAR event. As the Grand Marshal, he delivered a pre-race address and took an unprecedented lap around the iconic Daytona International Speedway in his armored presidential limousine, The Beast.

"The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years," Trump said, according to FOX 35 News.

He called fans present at the racetrack "patriots," and said:

"NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."

The video of him driving around in his limousine was shared by NASCAR on FOX on February 17, 2020 on YouTube.

As the massive vehicle rumbled along the asphalt, it drew cheers from the crowd.

Reports indicate that Donald Trump is set to return to the 2025 Daytona 500, sparking speculation about The Beast making another appearance on the Daytona track.

Another showing would strengthen his ties to NASCAR and its fans, continuing a story that started with his notable presence in 2020. While it's uncertain if he'll take another lap, this possibility has certainly heightened the excitement surrounding the Great American Race.

FOX insiders comment on Donald Trump’s possible Daytona 500 visit

Speculation is mounting that Donald Trump will attend the Daytona 500, following his attendance at Super Bowl LIX. NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass initially shared the news, though official confirmation is pending.

Reports from Jeff Gluck indicate heightened security measures for the race, alongside temporary flight restrictions issued by the FAA over Palm Beach, Florida, and Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

"NASCAR announces the start time of the Daytona 500 has been moved to 1:30 pm ET. Also says “enhanced security measures” will be in place. Expecting President Trump to attend, though that has not been officially confirmed."

Mike Joy, a stock car racing commentator, also mentioned during a practice telecast that President Trump would be attending the race, per Bob Pockrass.

"At the end of the practice telecast, Mike Joy mentions that President Trump will attend the Daytona 500."

Actor Anthony Mackie is slated to be the Grand Marshal, and Pitbull, former part-owner of Trackhouse Racing, will perform before the race.

The Daytona 500 has a storied history, marked by several notable records. Austin Cindric made history as the first rookie to win the event, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the longest Daytona 500 in 2023. Richard Petty holds the record for the most wins at the Daytona 500, with seven victories.

