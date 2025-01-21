Has Justin Allgaier ever won a NASCAR Cup Series race? All you need to know

2024 NASCAR Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier has never won a race in the NASCAR Cup Series, so far. He currently races the No. 40 Chevrolet ZL1 full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports and will also compete in the 2025 Daytona 500.

Allgaier has started 82 Cup Series races but has been unsuccessful in claiming victory in over eight years. He debuted in the series in 2013 with Phoenix Racing and ran four races. The Springfield, Illinois native, moved full-time to Cup for the following two years with HScott Motorsports. His best overall season finish was 29th in 2014. That year, he came close to winning at Talladega but lost positions in the final laps.

Allgaier, who has 25 wins in the Xfinity Series, made his first and only top-10 Cup finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2015. The 38-year-old's last Cup race, the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 with Hendrick Motorsports ended with a 12th place finish.

"It's been really special" - Justin Allgaier on making JR Motorsports' debut at Daytona 500

JR Motorsports recently announced their first-ever Cup Series race in the 2025 Daytona 500, with Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 car. Sponsored by Chris Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey, the team with former Dale Jr. crew chief Greg Ives plans to qualify for the race using a Hendrick Motorsports engine.

Allgaier's two starts at the 'Great American Race' were with HScott Motorsports in 2014 and 2015, where he finished at 27th and 37th place, respectively. He will have to qualify with five other 'open' teams to make it to the race.

"Entering into the Daytona 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time, and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win. This is going to be special for sure," said Allgaier (via USA Today).

"It's been really special. To be at an organization like this and to be able to make a team debut at the Daytona 500, that's special. Obviously, we have to qualify our way in. We have a lot of work to do. It's going to be difficult. But there wouldn't be anybody that I'd rather tackle this opportunity with," he added (via NASCAR.com).

JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhard Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, has won 88 Xfinity races in over 20 years but has not competed at a Cup event. There are currently no plans to compete in other NASCAR Cup races after the Daytona 500 on February 16.

