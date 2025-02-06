Has William Byron ever won a Daytona 500? All you need to know

William Byron is a professional stock car racing driver who drives for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Byron, who drives the #24 entry for Rick Hendrick's team, has numerous accolades to his name, including the Daytona 500 race win. The HMS star claimed his one and only Daytona victory in 2024.

William McComas Byron Jr., popularly known as William Byron, is one of the most renowned NASCAR drivers in the current scenario. The 2015 K&N Pro Series champion and the 2017 Xfinity Series champion, Byron already garnered significant attention on him even before he made it big in the Cup Series.

Even though he is yet to win a Cup Series title, his performances throughout the last few years have been commendable. One such example was the 2024 Daytona 500, where Byron, against all odds, claimed the victory at the iconic racetrack.

Last year's Daytona 500 was the first point distributor race of the season, as NASCAR already kicked off their season with the race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was held on February 19, Monday, after it was postponed from Sunday due to rain.

Joey Logano of Team Penske found himself in the pole position ahead of Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell. Byron, who went on to win the race, qualified in sixth place. As the race started, Elliott grabbed the lead from Logano and won the stage one. As for Byron, he finished in fifth place.

In stage two, Ryan Blaney came out as victorious. Meanwhile, Byron moved back to sixth from fifth place. In the final stage, the #24 driver held off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman, to seal the 2024 Daytona 500 victory.

It was Byron's 11th Cup Series of his career and first of that season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver went on to win two more races in 2024—the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas and the Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

William Byron's racing career at a glance

William Byron was born on November 27, 1997, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Bill and Dana Byron. He is the younger of the two children, as he has a sister named Kathryn. As a kid, he was interested in racing and took an active interest in stock car racing and iRacing.

William Byron celebrates with his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports crew after winning the 2024 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Interestingly, the Charlotte-born driver kicked off his racing with iRacing and slowly moved up to real races. In 2012, Byron started racing in the Legends series when he was 15 years old. Two years later, he signed up for JR Motorsports for their late model series.

In 2015, Byron made his debut in the K&N Pro Series and became a champion that year. Besides K&N Pro, he also made his debut in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series West, ARCA Menards Series East, and Craftsman Truck Series.

Two years later, in 2017, William Byron debuted in the Xfinity Series and clinched the title. A year later, in 2018, he made his Cup Series debut for Hendrick Motorsports and has been racing for the most successful NASCAR Cup Series team ever since.

