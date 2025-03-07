“He better not do anything stupid”: Bubba Wallace Insider reacts to Tommy Baldwin’s son making his NASCAR debut

Luke Baldwin, son of veteran crew chief Tommy Baldwin Jr., is set to make his NASCAR Truck Series Debut with ThorSport Racing. Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, who has long been associated with the Baldwin family and modified racing, reacted to the news with excitement and a playful warning.

Thomas Baldwin, better known as Tommy Baldwin Jr., is a respected figure in NASCAR who wears many hats. He is the owner of Tommy Baldwin Racing and is currently the competition director of Rick Ware Racing. Most notably, he was the crew chief of Bill Davis Racing and guided Ward Burton to four wins in the 2002 Cup Series, including at Daytona and New Hampshire.

ThorSport Racing recently took to X to announce Luke Baldwin's debut in the Craftsman Truck Series in Martinsville on March 28, 2025. The 2024 SMART Modified Tour champion, Baldwin, will drive the No. 66 Ford F-150 in the 2025 season. Kraft retweeted the news and added a lighthearted comment in his characteristic manner. His words were a playful reminder of the scrutiny Luke will face now that is he in NASCAR's top tiers.

"Proud of this kid. Hard to believe how far he’s come in such a short time. He better not do anything stupid, or he’ll be all over Reaction Theater in a few weeks, 😂" Kraft wrote on X.

Apart from being the spotter for 23XI Racing, Kraft is also the host of the popular Door Bumper Clear podcast. The podcast has a 'Reaction Theatre' segment which is a fan-favorite as fans call in and send humourous and passionate voicemails. Kraft, along with fellow NASCAR spotters Brett Griffinand TJ Majors, react to them.

At just 18 years of age, Luke Baldwin is set to join one of the strongest teams in the Craftsman Series. He will be the third generation of his family to race in NASCAR, following his grandfather, Tom Baldwin Sr., and father, Tommy Baldwin Jr. Baldwin Sr. was one of the most popular faces in modified racing and even competed in the Cup Series in 1999. However, Baldwin Jr. went down a different path.

Tommy Jr. made name for himself as a crew chief with Donlavey Racing, Ultra Motorsports and Evernham Motorsports. He worked for over 20 years in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning five races. His career-defining moment came in 2002 when he guided Ward Burton to victory in the Daytona 500 while working with Bill Davis Racing.

Tommy Baldwin Jr.’s battle with Cancer and comeback

Tommy Baldwin Jr. made an announcement regarding his cancer diagnosis on X in August, 2023 writing:

"Today, I post the news no one wants to hear....I have Cancer. It's treatable but this week of racing will be the last for a while for the Tommy Baldwin Racing team. Going to take a break & begin treatment to beat it to the ground."

He shared the news on social media, explaining that he will step away from racing duties as he has to undergo treatment. The racing community and fans showed their support and love for the NASCAR veteran with wishes and prayers.

Baldwin's passion for racing remained strong throughout his treatment, as Tommy Baldwin Racing continued to compete in the 2023 Wheelan Modified Tour. He teamed up with Doug Coby for the Granite State Short Track Cup in September 2023, showing an undying love for the sport.

In January 2024, Baldwin announced on X that his recovery was complete. Refreshed and motivated after months of rehabilitation, he resumed duties of his team for the 2024 season.

