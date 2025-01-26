”He can drive everything”: When Kasey Kahne made a bold claim about three-time NASCAR champion’s prowess

Former Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne once expressed huge admiration for Tony Stewart, acknowledging the NASCAR legend's exceptional career. Kahne and Stewart competed on the track for nearly 13 years before Stewart retired in 2016, capping off an illustrious career that included three Cup Series championships and a lasting impact on the sport.

Kasey Kahne made his NASCAR debut in the 2002 Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. Throughout his NASCAR career, Kahne registered 18 wins in the Cup Series. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver is well known for his Brickyard 400 win with Hendrick Motorsports. He also won races with three different engine manufacturers.

In May 2010, Kahne was invited to SB Nation's 12-question segment, where he was asked who he thought was the most talented driver on the grid. In the interview taken by the famed NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck, Kahne said:

"Right now? I'd say Tony Stewart still is. He can drive everything and when it all comes down it, Tony can win at any track and he's very competitive. Like, when he's just completely into racing, I think he's the best driver we've got."

At the time, Tony Stewart was piloting the #14 Chevy for Stewart Haas, and he finished the season with an overall P7. Kahne wrapped up the same season with a P20 finish and also changed his team from Richard Petty Motorsports to Team Red Bull with four races to go. Stewart, who was already a two-time champion, eventually bagged his third and final Cup Series title in 2011

Meanwhile, recent updates have revealed that Kasey Kahne will be making his return to NASCAR for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series. Kahne will pilot RCR's #33 HendrickCars Chevy at Rockingham Speedway on April 19 this year.

"An incredibly talented driver": Kasey Kahne's former NASCAR boss shared his thoughts on his return

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick recently commended Kasey Kahne as the latter prepares for his return to the Xfinity Series after retiring in 2018. Kahne, who drove for Hendrick Motorsports for six years in the Cup Series, claimed six victories during his tenure with the team, leaving a lasting impression on Rick Hendrick.

In RCR's press release following Kahne's comeback, Rick Hendrick said:

“Kasey is a great friend and an incredibly talented driver, and we’re proud to have HendrickCars.com on board with him at Rockingham. It’s going to be exciting to see him return to NASCAR at such a special track and with a great team."

"I have tremendous respect for Richard and everything his organization has accomplished. We look forward to seeing Kasey return to NASCAR in what promises to be a memorable weekend for the sport,” he added

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will kick start its 2025 regular season on February 16 with the Daytona 500. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

