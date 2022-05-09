"He can’t win a race, so it does it that way" - William Byron has strong words for 'idiot' Joey Logano after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

A two-time race winner in the 2022 NASCAR season, William Byron was close to earning his third win before Joey Logano’s hard bump ended his hopes.

Byron’s #24 Chevrolet Camaro got knocked out in a jolt from Logano on turn three on the next-to-last lap. The hit sent Byron into the wall, while Logano drove his #22 Ford straight to the checkered flag. As a result, he lost momentum, other drivers passed him and he finished 13th.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Joey Logano's bump-n-run on William Byron at Darlington. Joey Logano's bump-n-run on William Byron at Darlington. https://t.co/OJ4a9WY2iU

During the post-race interview, Byron spoke about the way Logano secured his win. He said that Logano slammed him hard into the wall, knocking the whole right side of his #24 Chevrolet. He went on to say that he only wins the races by bumping people off the track.

William said:

“He drove in there 10 mph too fast, and with these Next Gen cars, he slammed me so hard it knocked the whole right side off the car and there was no way to make the corner. He can't win a race, so it does it that way. I don't know. It was close racing on the restart. We were faster than him. Obviously at the end, the right rear started to go away; and yeah, he didn't even make it a contest.”

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "[Joey Logano]'s just a moron ... He didn't even make it a contest."- William Byron "[Joey Logano]'s just a moron ... He didn't even make it a contest."- William Byron https://t.co/88WPpLBdTW

William Byron calls Joey Logano a moron after clash at Darlington Raceway

William Byron and Logano were running close just after the lap 268 restart that saw Logano scratch the wall off of turn two.

Further, Byron said at turn three that they were so close at the time that he secured the lead by forcing him against the wall that he believed it spooked Logano. He later called Logano an idiot after a late bump to take the lead at Darlington Raceway.

Byron said:

“No, I mean, we were really close off of (turn) two and I think it spooked him and got him tight; and he was right against the wall and I got the lead. He does this stuff all the time. He’s an idiot; he does this stuff all the time; I’ve seen it with other guys. Yeah, he’s a moron. I've seen it with other guys.”

Before the final lap incident, it looked like the 24-year-old was going back into victory lane a day after a Super Late Model win at Nashville Speedway.

Edited by S Chowdhury