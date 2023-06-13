“He cry’s just like his boss in the 11 car”: Bubba Wallace faces wrath of NASCAR fans after his ‘double standards’ comment

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has made the headlines on many occasions this year. While Wallace successfully converted his early season slump to his consistent performances, it's his off-track antics that have turned heads in the NASCAR world.

Wallace recently grabbed attention when he flipped the bird live on TV. This happened during his interview with Jamie Little, after the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Wallace was caught red-handed as fans demanded the governing body penalize the #23 driver for his actions.

The 23XI Racing driver managed to escape any fines. NASCAR decided not to fine the driver as his gestures were directed towards a friend without any malicious intent. However, the 29-year-old has not forgotten the aftermath of his actions, as he recently admitted the 'double standards' from the fans in the sport.

@BubbaWallace talks about his tendency for flipping the bird and why he plans to stop doing it.

Before the race in Sonoma, Wallace made an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR radio where he opened up about the differences. He dismissed any notions of wanting to be in the headlines and pointed out that many other drivers shoot the bird but it never becomes a topic of discussion. He called the treatment he receives "complete BS".

Wallace's recent statement received severe backlash from his critics, similar to how he was treated for his previous comments. A Twitter user compared his comments to that of his team owner Denny Hamlin. The latter isn't shy of calling out other drivers on social media or on his podcast Actions Detrimental either.

Joel Dunklebarger



Here are a few other reactions:

Poor @BubbaWallace thinks he's being treated unfairly by NASCAR fans. We aren't the ones who went on CNN and accused fans of being racist we aren't the ones who doubled down on CNN that a garage door pull was a noose after the FBI said it wasn't. You reap what you sow Bubba

Bubba is trying keep himself in the spotlight.

He needs reminding he was not punished. So yes, a double standard indeed

How did Bubba Wallace manage to stir his critics?

Since making his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace has been involved in many controversies. The 23XI Racing driver has plenty of critics who show no mercy for his wrongdoings on and off the track.

Speaking about his most recent controversy, Wallace said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"People think that I love to stay in the headlines for different reasons and I actually hate it. The finger's become such a big thing when Bubba Wallace does it. But you have guys that get wrecked and they walk on the track and shoot one bird or shoot the double-bird and we laugh about it and move on. We tell them that they're No. 1."

He continued:

"But when Bubba Wallace does it we gotta shut the whole state down, shut the whole series down, kick him out, suspend him. So, on that side of things, it's complete BS."

"But, it is what it is. It's been going on for years and it sounds like I just invented something new. And we know how some of these people that are part of this sport hate when Bubba Wallace brings in something new."

Cup Series' only black driver treads a knife edge as his actions are closely monitored by many.

