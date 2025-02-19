"He was like, ‘Oh, I love your show’": When Frankie Muniz shared his feelings after meeting Dale Earnhardt Sr and talking about Malcolm in the Middle

Frankie Muniz, known for his role in "Malcolm in the Middle," once shared his experience meeting NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. The encounter, captured in a video, shows Muniz's admiration for Earnhardt and their brief exchange about the popular TV show.

The video, originally shared by "Dudes Posting Their W’s" on social media, features Muniz recounting his meeting with Earnhardt Sr. In the video, Muniz expresses his excitement and nervousness about meeting the ace driver.

During their brief interaction, Earnhardt Sr. mentioned he enjoyed watching "Malcolm in the Middle." Muniz responded with a thank you and wished him good luck. The meeting took place on February 18, 2001, the same day Earnhardt Sr tragically lost his life during the Daytona 500 race.

"Frankie Muniz met Dale Earnhardt Sr in 2001 on the tragic day he died at the Daytona 500. Now years later racing at Daytona, finishing 10th in Daytona himself comes full circle," the video was captioned.

Following the first video is another one from Muniz's recent 10th-place finish at Daytona. In a post-race interview, Frankie Muniz discussed the strategy followed by the team and how happy he was with the performance. The same account posted this video adjoined with the previous one calling it "incredible" as Muniz is a NASCAR driver now.

"Frankie Muniz, Hollywood actor who starred in ‘Malcolm In The Middle’, is now a professional Stock Car Racing driver. He finished in 10th place at Daytona. Incredible," the caption read.

In the video, about the race strategy, Muniz acknowledged second-guessing his approach but ultimately felt validated by the outcome. He said:

"We were… We're smart. You know, I thought there'd be a lot more wrecks early in the race, you know, so like I started second-guessing the decision of hanging back because no one is wrecking. But man, it worked out. I'm happy. This was great. It's awesome."

After initially crossing the finish line in 11th place, Muniz was later credited with a 10th-place result when race winner Parker Kligerman was disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

"I know I have to prove myself here": Frankie Muniz reflects on his Daytona race finish

Years after his memorable encounter with Dale Earnhardt Sr, Frankie Muniz changed from acting to professional stock car racing. In a recent event at Daytona, Muniz achieved a significant milestone by finishing 10th in the NASCAR Truck Series race.

As sourced via Fox Sports, Muniz expressed immense satisfaction with his performance. He noted the speed of his truck and recounted how he managed to catch up to the leading pack, while also showing eagerness for upcoming races like Talladega.

Muniz also stressed the need to prove himself in the racing community, aiming to earn respect through consistent on-track performances. He told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass:

"I know I have to prove myself here. Last year, I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. And not that this fully does that. This is great. This is a step. Hopefully, I earn respect. I'm in the Ford technical meeting with the other drivers, and even though we're manufacturer teammates, I still don't think they know what I can do or not. I want to earn their respect. And the only way to do that is to do it on track."

Muniz's racing journey began with participation in celebrity races in the 2000s. He made his stock car racing debut in 2021. In 2023, he competed in the ARCA Menards Series, achieving 11 top-10 and one top-five finish. His recent 10th-place finish at Daytona comes as he transitioned to racing full-time for the 2025 season.

In addition to his racing, Muniz is set to reprise his role in a "Malcolm in the Middle" revival. It will feature original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek returning. Reflecting on the show's impact, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said (via Variety.com):

“'Malcolm in the Middle' is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart, and relatability."

The revival, led by series creator Linwood Boomer, will feature Malcolm and his daughter being drawn into family chaos during Hal and Lois's 40th wedding anniversary party. Disney+ has ordered four new episodes of the beloved sitcom.

