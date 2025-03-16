"He's also one of the dumbest": When Brad Keselowski called out Kurt Busch after dramatic win

Former NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski had a heated feud at the 2014 Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway. The feud continued even after the race ended as Busch took the victory. Both drivers came out and slammed the other during the post-race interviews.

The feud began in the pitlane as Brad Keselowski left his pit box in the No.2 Team Penske Ford. As the Michigan-born was leaving his pit box, he had the No.5 car coming in for his pit, and the two collided. However, what made matters worse for Keselowski was Kurt Busch in the Stewart Haas Racing car.

Busch failed to slow down for the collision between No. 2 and No.5 in the pitlane and rammed through Keselowski's front right fender, which was stuck. As a result, the hood and the front fender of the No.2 Team Penske car detached from the car, and the mechanics had to reel the car back in the pit box to remove the whole front end altogether.

Brad Keselowski ran the remaining race with a front bumper, fender of a hood, and an exposed engine. The next time Kurt Busch came around, the 41-year-old decided to take his revenge as he rammed into the front right tire of the No.41 Stewart Haas Racing Chevrolet. As the two cars were stuck together like flies on a summer night, the Team Penske driver flipped the bird toward Busch.

Speaking about the incident after the race, Brad Keselowski said,

“He (Kurt Busch) does awesome things for charity and he's probably the most talented race car driver. He's also one of the dumbest.” (via USA Today)

"I can't believe he overreacted and is as upset as he is. He brought it out on the track and he really tried to ruin our day. If we would've got a flat tire at that moment ... there would have been hell to pay,” responded Kurt Busch

Busch was fortunate not to have a front right puncture after Keselowski's retaliation and went on to win the race, with Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. completing the Top 3.

Kurt Busch partnered with Travis Pastrana at the 2025 Race of Champions

The 2025 Race of Champions was held at the land down under from March 7-8, and for the first time in the southern hemisphere. Kurt Busch partnered with Travis Pastrana, American stunt performer and Rally driver, to represent the USA as the ROC.

The two performed exceptionally well in the first couple of rounds before Travis spun around in the third round. Busch posted a tweet about the 2925 ROC, which read,

“What an amazing journey it has been. To be on this stage and representing Team USA alongside my friend @travispastrana #RaceofChampions #rocaustralia”

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes reserve driver were some other notable names participating in the Race of Champions.

