“He’s amazing”: When Denny Hamlin made his pick for the ‘best rapper’ alive

In a 2018 Interview, Denny Hamlin revealed his favourite rapper alive. He was asked this question by Jeff Gluck as part of the 12 Questions segment in 2018.

Hamlin recorded a winless year in 2018 (the first time in his career since his rookie season), ending his 13-year streak of securing a win. Despite not having any wins, he showcased his driving credentials with 10 top-five finishes and 17 top-tens across 36 races. He made it to the playoffs via points but was eliminated in the Round of 16, ending the season 11th in the standings.

In a 2018 interview with Jeff Gluck for his 12 Questions segment, Denny Hamlin was asked who he thought was the best rapper alive. Hamlin replied:

"Alive? Lil Wayne is the best rapper alive. I would just say Jay-Z — you can talk about, great history, fabulous rapper. He’s amazing. But I just feel like as far as natural talent, Lil Wayne is the best alive."

He added more on his favourite rapper Lil Wayne, and said:

"Nas said rap was dead many years ago (the 2006 album Hip Hop is Dead) and I just believe that it’s different now than what it used to be. But Lil Weezy can still kick it."

Denny Hamlin started his career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2006 and became the first rookie ever to qualify for the playoffs. In 2010, he finished second in the championship along with his season best eight wins.

In the 2020 season, Hamlin achieved another feat with seven victories, tying him with Mark Martin on the all-time list. As of now, Hamlin ranks 11th in the all-time list for most victories with 56 wins. He has won the Daytona 500 thrice, the Southern 500 thrice and the Coca-Cola 600 once.

In 2021, Hamlin partnered with NBA legend Michael Jordan to start a motorsports team with 23XI Racing and mentoring drivers like Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Denny Hamlin looked back on “more versatile” Kyle Larson’s Bristol win

Kyle Larson secured a dominant victory at the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, thwarting Denny Hamlin’s bid for a third consecutive win. Larson led 411 laps—nearly replicating his 2024 Bristol fall race dominance (462 laps led)—by expertly managing tire wear and traffic.

Starting third, he seized the lead early in Stage 1 and maintained blistering pace despite lapping cars up to ninth place, showcasing superior adaptability across multiple racing lines. Hamlin, who relied heavily on the top groove, struggled to match Larson’s versatility in traffic, ultimately settling for second. To SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said:

"The traffic, you know, I think Larson was just a little bit more versatile than what I was and could navigate the traffic a little bit better. I felt like the bulk of my speed was made on the top, that was kind of the preferred lane during the race. Wasn't quite good enough and needed a little bit more speed, that's just kind of all we had."

"I had my moments, where I kind of got out of it as well. But I felt like he was in control of the pace, and just was more versatile. I was gonna need him to get boxed in, in some kind of way to make a run at him. I got close but just not close enough."

Denny Hamlin acknowledged Larson’s tactical edge, stating the Hendrick Motorsports driver was “more versatile” in navigating lapped cars.

