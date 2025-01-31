“He’s a real competitive pain”: When Bobby Allison talked about son Davey after historic 1988 Daytona 500

The 1988 Daytona 500 was one of Bobby Allison's most memorable moments together with son Davey, when the two had a 1-2 finish, making history as the second father-son duo to do so in a NASCAR Cup Series race. In an interview posted by NASCAR on November 13, 2024, Allison shared his thoughts about his son Davey.

The 1988 Daytona 500 marked Bobby Allison’s final career win and a defining moment for the Allison family. Bobby had a strong performance, leading 70 laps and making a decisive move past Darrell Waltrip with 18 laps remaining. Davey Allison, racing behind his father, played an important role in drafting and holding off competitors like Buddy Baker.

Following the race, Bobby Allison nodded to his son Davey's racecraft, calling him a "real competitive pain" because of how fast he was on the track.

Trending

“But there’s a third thing that comes with Davey: He’s a real competitive pain. He’s really fast in the car and a big threat.” (via NASCAR.com)

Despite finishing second, Davey Allison had no hard feelings, expressing admiration for his father. He recalled childhood dreams of his 1-2 finish with his dad but had always imagined himself winning. Nonetheless, he was happy with his father’s win, calling it the happiest day of his life.

The win was significant in other ways too, as it was the first Daytona 500 of the restrictor-plate times, a rule change introduced after Bobby’s airborne crash at Talladega in 1987. NASCAR implemented restrictor plates to reduce speed and keep cars closer together, making drafting essential.

Judy Allison, watching from the pits, felt mixed emotions seeing her husband and son battle for the win. When asked whom she was rooting for, she humorously replied,

"The one that pays the bills."

The Allison family was well known for its competitiveness, and Bobby never believed in handing over a win. Bobby's brother, Donnie Allison, later joked that Bobby wouldn’t even let their mother win if she were racing.

Four years later, in 1992, Davey Allison would win his own Daytona 500 victory. But in 1988, he acknowledged that his father’s car was superior, making a last-minute attempt but ultimately settling for second.

In Victory Lane, Bobby celebrated by playfully drenching Davey with a beer shower, capping off an unforgettable family moment in NASCAR history.

1988 Daytona 500 winner Bobby Allison declared NASCAR Cup Series race winner after 53 years

Bobby Allison checks out the newspaper during qualifying trials for the Nashville Pepsi 420 NASCAR Grand National race at Nashville International Raceway on July 13, 1984 - Source: Imagn

On October 23, 2024, NASCAR officially recognized Bobby Allison as the winner of the 1971 Myers Brothers Memorial race, taking his career Cup Series wins to 85. As sourced via Forbes, this decision placed him fourth on the all-time wins list, breaking his tie with Darrell Waltrip.

The delay in recognizing the win came from the race with a mix of Grand National (Cup Series) and Grand American cars. Allison, racing a Grand American Ford Mustang, led 138 of 200 laps and was awarded the trophy in Victory Lane. However, NASCAR did not initially count it as a Cup Series win.

NASCAR Chairman Jim France stated that as preparations for the 2024 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium were underway, the topic of the 1971 race resurfaced. NASCAR decided it was time to officially acknowledge Allison’s victory, recognizing his lifetime contributions to the sport.

Bobby Allison, a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and a five-time champion across multiple divisions won the Daytona 500 thrice and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback