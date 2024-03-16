HMS star Kyle Larson’s top 5 recent NASCAR tracks ranked feat. Bristol and more

Rising to prominence over the course of a decade, the former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has established himself as one of the front-runners of the sport. At the age of 31, Larson has secured numerous victories across various racetracks while driving for multiple teams.

However, Larson's big break came in 2021 when he made a move to NASCAR's most decorated team, Hendrick Motorsports. The Elk Grove native, despite being a playoff regular during his stint with the now-defunct Chip Ganassi Racing, failed to find the sport's ultimate glory in the initial stage of his Cup Series career.

However, a near season-long suspension in 2020 paved the way for Kyle Larson's departure from Chip Ganassi Racing, as he signed with Rick Hendrick's legendary team. Piloting the No. 5 Chevrolet, Larson achieved his crowning moment in 2021, being named the NASCAR Cup Series champion for the first time in his career.

Since then, the 31-year-old superstar has managed to clinch numerous victories across the country, delivering iconic moments and memorable performances in the following seasons. In this list, we take a look at Kyle Larson's top 5 race tracks in the past three seasons he has spent with Hendrick Motorsports.

What are Kyle Larson's most successful tracks in recent years?

#5. Kansas Speedway

With an average finish of 6.0, and a memorable victory in his title-winning 2021 campaign, Kansas Speedway remains one of the strongholds of Kyle Larson. The HMS driver won the Hollywood Casino 400 race in 2021, competing in the 267-lapped event.

#4. Michigan International Speedway

While winless at the track in recent years, Kyle Larson has enjoyed tremendous success, winning three races at the Michigan International Speedway. Even his recent performances at the track have seen Larson secure two top 5 finishes in the last two seasons, bringing his average finish at the track to an impressive 5.0.

#3. Chicago Street Course

With only one appearance at the street circuit which debuted last season, it might be unfair to bring the Chicago Street Course into question when making this list. However, a fourth-place finish in the rain-marred Grant Park 220 race last season makes the track one of Larson's best-performing venues in NASCAR. His strong finish in the eventful race, won by debutant Shane van Gisbergen, makes the Chicago circuit one to watch out for in seasons to come.

#2. Nashville Superspeedway

With a record of three straight top 5 finishes in the last three races, Nashville Speedway will surely be a venue the Elk Grove native would look forward to this season. Larson won the Ally 400 in 2021 to secure a historic third consecutive win in his title-winning campaign. He respectively secured a fourth and fifth-place finish in the seasons that followed, registering an average finish of 3.3.

#1. Bristol Motor Speedway

Similar to Nashville, Kyle Larson has a stellar record of a 2.7 average finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway. He won the Bristol race in 2021, finished fifth in 2022, and was the runner-up last season. When he enters the Food City 500 race at the same track this Sunday, Larson, piloting the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5, will once again be a favorite to reign supreme.