How does the current NASCAR point system work? Exploring stage points, history and more

Since its inception, NASCAR has been refining the points system to ensure a fair distribution and to ultimately crown the most deserving driver as champion.

Over time, the points system in motorsports has undergone evolution, often amid debates concerning the balance between rewarding consistency and race victories. Keeping that in mind, let's delve into the intricacies of the current system to have a better understanding.

Under the current regulations, Cup Series events are capped at a maximum of 40 cars for entry. Typically, races across the three national series are structured into three stages, with the results of the final stage determining the race results.

Here is the overview of the current points format:

The top 10 finishers in the first two stages receive additional points, with the Stage winner awarded 10 points gradually decreasing to 1 point for the 10th-place finisher

Additionally, the winner of each stage earns a valuable "playoff point" which is added to the tally

The winner of the final stage is declared the race winner, securing 40 points, second place - 35, third place - 34, fourth place - 33, and so on in descending order

This point scale extends down to the 35th place finisher, receiving two points (a 35-to-2 scale), and the rest of the finishers till the 40th position, receive one point each

The winner of the event also earns five playoff points

The Duel races at Daytona award points to the top-10 drivers on a 10-to-1 scale.

Throughout the 26-race regular season, drivers and their corresponding charter owners accumulate points. After the season ends, the top 10 finishers in the standings are awarded bonus playoff points on a 15-10-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, 16 drivers secure playoff berths, with a race win in the regular season ensuring a playoff spot. The regular season champion is guaranteed a spot, while the remaining positions are filled based on wins. Ties are resolved by points standings within the top 30.

2023 NASCAR playoff grid (Image via NASCAR, Jayski)

Following the regular season, playoff driver points are reset to 2000, with any accumulated playoff points carried over. The Cup Series playoff format spans 10 races, divided into four rounds, each consisting of three races each and the season finale.

Four drivers are eliminated in each round until the championship four contenders qualify for the season finale. The highest classified championship-four contender is declared as the champion.

The Xfinity Series playoff season is spread over the final seven races, with 12 drivers contending for the title. In the Truck Series, 10 drivers enter the playoffs, spread over the final seven races.

Exploring the previous NASCAR points format and the origin of current format

In NASCAR's early days until the late 1960s, points were distributed on the purse size, with bigger events yielding more.

As the sport entered the modern era, the points system underwent evolution, where points were awarded based on track length and distance covered, lasting through the early 1970s.

The most popular and widely adopted system was implemented between 1975 to 2010. The championship winner was determined by the total points accumulated throughout the season (until the Chase format was introduced in 2004).

Points format:

Drivers who led a lap received five bonus points

Drivers who led the most laps got five bonus points

The winner was awarded 185 points (exact points vary on differing periods) with second place - 170, and third place -165

Points were distributed on a scale of 185-170-165-169-155-150-146-142-138.....43-40-37-34 with the 43rd-place and last finisher receiving 34 points.

The system came under scrutiny by NASCAR after Matt Kenseth secured his 2003 Cup title with one win but remarkable consistency. This prompted the introduction of the Chase format the following year, which has undergone various iterations before reaching its current state.