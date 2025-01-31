How does the Daytona 500 work? A look into laps, stages, and race format of NASCAR's biggest event

NASCAR's biggest race of the season is the Daytona 500. It is held every year at Daytona International Speedway in February.

The Daytona 500 has a unique way of deciding who gets to race. First, there is single-car qualifying, where drivers take turns setting their fastest lap. The two fastest drivers get the front-row starting spots. Following this are two short 150-mile (about 60-lap) races, called the Duel races, that decide where the rest of the drivers will start. Some drivers also have to race their way in if they are not locked into the field.

The race itself is 500 miles long, split into three stages around a 2.5-mile track. The first and second stages include 65 laps each and the final stage has 70 laps, where drivers compete for stage points. However, the big prize is winning the final lap.

There are a few special rules in the Daytona 500. If there is a crash or caution near the end of the race, NASCAR adds extra laps to ensure the race finishes cleanly. This is called the Green-White-Checkered Finish. Overtime happens if a caution comes out before the leader crosses the white flag (final lap). In this case, the race restarts until there is a clear winner. Daytona’s high speeds also lead to drafting, where cars push each other to go faster, and can cause "The Big One," a huge crash that takes out multiple cars.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16.

How many cars will race at 2025 Daytona 500?

The 67th edition of the "Great American Race" next month will have 45 drivers trying to qualify, the most since 2015, for 40 spots. Chartered entries (36) are all locked into the race, but the eight open teams will have to compete for four open spots. The single-car qualifying session is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12 and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races will air on Fox the following day at 7 pm ET.

However, the car field could increase to 41 this year. Four-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves will race in NASCAR for the first time with Trackhouse Racing. His No. 91 car is the only open entry with a guaranteed spot in the Daytona 500 due to the new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP). NASCAR Cup Series races are capped at 40 but if Castroneves ends up using the special provision, he will race as the 41st driver.

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team JR Motorsports will also debut at the Cup racing with Justin Allgaier driving the No. 40 car.

