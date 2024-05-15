How fast can NASCAR Trucks go? Engine specification and top speeds explained

The Truck Series is one of the three National NASCAR divisions that includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series. It is the only series where the pickup trucks are specifically designed and modified to compete in the ovals. This genre of stock car racing ranked as the third tier behind tier-two Xfinity Series and tier-one NASCAR Cup Series. Thus, the Truck Series serves as a platform for young and rookie drivers and becomes a ladder for the upcoming drivers to climb to tier-two and tier-one.

Many Cup Series drives have showcased their sensational performances through the Truck Series and have come through the championships to Xfinity and Cup Series. Drivers like Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, and Christopher Bell are few examples.

Under the hood of trucks in the NASCAR Truck Series, we have a 6.2 Litre (376 cubic inch) naturally aspirated pushrod V8 engine, similar to its other NASCAR division counterparts. The truck's engine can either have a carburetor manufactured by Toyota, Chevrolet, and Ford or can go for an electronic fuel-injected system developed by Ilmor. The engine is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

The NASCAR Truck Series has a maximum horsepower of around 650-700 bhp unrestricted and around 450 bhp when restricted plates are applied. These modified pickup trucks have a top speed of 180mph on a straight track. Although less than the Cup Series car which has an average speed of 200mph.

The truck series is competed by the three legacy manufacturers in America namely Toyota, Chevrolet, and Ford. Ford races with the F-150 in which Ben Rhoades won his Truck Series Championship in 2023. Chevrolet races with Silverado which used to dominate the Truck Series earlier while Toyota races with Tundra.

The trucks are fueled by Sunoco Green E 15 fuel which is a blend of 85% unleaded gasoline and 15% ethanol whereas Goodyear acts as the official supplier of Tyres.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' next stop is at North Wilkesboro

The 10th race of the 23-race season is heading towards Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. A total of 36 drivers will compete for 250 laps at the 0.625-mile iconic oval track for a chance to celebrate at the victory lane.

Ross Chastain, the winner of last weekend's Truck Series event at Darlington Raceway will compete again in his #45 Silverado as a part-time Truck driver for Niece Motorsports.

The top ten overall Truck Series standings after nine races in the 2024 season consist of the following drivers:

#19 - Christian Eckes #11 - Corey Heim #2 - Nicholas Sanchez #98 - Ty Majeski #17 - Taylor Gray #71 - Rajah Caruth #18 - Tyler Ankrum #88 - Matt Krafton #15 - Tanner Gray #99 - Ben Rhoades.