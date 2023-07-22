How is Justin Haley related to Todd Braun? Exploring his relationship with the former NASCAR boss

Throughout the 2000s, Braun Racing made a name for itself as a small but formidable independent team in the NASCAR Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series).

Owned by Todd Braun, the team left a lasting impact on the racing world, but there's more to the story. Todd Braun's involvement in the sport goes beyond just being a team owner; he is also closely related to a star in the racing world - Justin Haley.

Todd Braun, the son of Braun Corporation founder Ralph Braun, played a pivotal role in the success of Braun Racing from 2003 to 2010. During this time, the team established itself as one of the top independent Xfinity Series units, occasionally competing in Cup, Trucks, and ARCA events.

However, despite the team's accomplishments, Todd Braun's most significant influence on the racing world can be seen through his relationship with his nephew, Justin Haley.

Haley, the talented young driver, is closely related to Todd Braun. He is Braun's nephew, making them family both on and off the track. However, their connection goes even deeper than just family ties, as Braun has actively supported and funded Haley's racing career.

Moreover, Braun is the proud owner of the No. 31 charter, which holds great significance in the racing world. The charter was previously associated with the Spire 77, a team that Justin Haley drove for multiple times during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. This ownership connection showcases the level of support and confidence Todd Braun has in his nephew's racing abilities.

Justin Haley's ties with Todd Braun and Braun Racing

While Braun Racing is no longer operational, it is essential to mention the team's recent history. In its final years, the team fielded the No. 32 Katerra Toyota Tundra, primarily for Justin Marks and Justin Haley.

Despite facing challenges as an independent team, Braun Racing left a lasting impact on the Xfinity Series and will be remembered as a formidable contender during its time.

In 2014, Todd Braun made a significant comeback to NASCAR by fielding the No. 10 Chevrolet for Justin Haley in three K&N Pro Series East races. Haley secured an impressive seventh-place finish in his third start at the Dover International Speedway. This marked the beginning of Haley's journey with HScott Motorsports, where Braun Auto Group continued to sponsor his entries.

The following year, in 2015, Justin Haley made the move to HScott Motorsports, further strengthening the connection between the Braun family and his career. The continuous support from the Braun family proved instrumental in Haley's growth as a driver.

Haley's progress in the sport was remarkable, and it culminated in an outstanding victory in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2016. He achieved this feat with an incredible average finish of 3.4, showcasing his immense potential and setting the stage for a promising future in NASCAR.

Though a thing in the past now, Todd Braun's involvement in NASCAR, as both a team owner and a dedicated family member, has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the sport. It has helped shape the career of a promising talent like JJ Haley, who continues to make waves in the world of motorsports.