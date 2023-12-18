How Kyle Busch broke Richard Petty's 46-year-old record at Auto Club Speedway's final NASCAR race in 2023

2023 was a significant year in the illustrious career of Kyle Busch. For the first time in 15 years, "The Rowdy" was not representing Joe Gibbs Racing in NASCAR's top flight as he made a shock move to Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

At the age of 37, Busch was also entering the twilight of his career as he headed into 2023. Adding to that was his less-than-ideal start to the season, which began with a disappointing DNF in the first race at the iconic Daytona 500. Thus, the two-time Cup Series champion had a point to prove when he entered the second race of the season at Auto Club Speedway.

The Pala Casino 400 race was also significant in NASCAR history, as it was the last time when Auto Club Speedway hosted a NASCAR event. The track was later closed for reconstruction as a part of the Next Gen California project. It was demolished in October.

Busch faced an uphill battle from the 21st starting position, while Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain dominated, leading an impressive 91 laps. The former's struggles were compounded by a 43rd lap speeding penalty.

However, Stage 3 was awaiting a turnaround, as the then 37-year-old started to orchestrate a comeback. The 180th lap of the race saw him make a fine move to the front of the pack as he beat Ross Chastain off the pit road, securing the lead and finishing ahead of Chase Elliott and Chastain respectively.

In the process of securing his first win in RCR colors, Kyle Busch shattered Richard Petty's 46-year-old record with his 19th consecutive season winning at least one race. It was also his 61st career victory in the Cup Series.

What other records did Kyle Busch break after winning the Auto Club race?

With his 61st career victory in the Cup series, The Rowdy surpassed Kevin Harvick and claimed the ninth spot on the all-time series wins list. The win was also his fifth victory at the iconic Auto Club Speedway, placing him second only to Jimmie Johnson.

Following the win, Kyle Busch spoke to the media, where he expressed satisfaction of reaching the victory lane. He said (via crash.net):

"There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to victory lane. It ranks high. I never doubted myself. You kind of get down and wonder what’s going on and what’s happening. You put yourself in a different situation. It’s awesome to be able to reward my guys."

Kyle Busch finished his first season with RCR with a Round of 12 exit. He won two more races in the season, averaging a 15th-place finish.