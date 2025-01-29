How the late Bill Weber left a lasting legacy on NASCAR broadcasting

The NASCAR community was saddened when news broke on Saturday that longtime commentator Bill Weber passed away last December at the age of 67. Weber was best known for his time with TNT and NBC NASCAR broadcasters, taking on roles such as a pre-race host and a play-by-play commentator.

The news was broken via social media by the National Motorsports Press Association, who wrote via X:

"The National Motorsports Press Association is saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR broadcaster and pit reporter Bill Weber."

Weber first appeared on the NASCAR scene in 1994 when he served as a pit reporter for ESPN. In 2001, Weber got his big break when he became a pre-race host and a pit reporter for both NBC and TNT.

Weber got his first taste of the TV booth midway through the 2004 season. After current broadcaster Allen Bestwick was sent home to nurse a broken leg, Weber filled in as the lap-by-lap commentator. Ahead of the 2005 campaign, the move was made permanent, and Weber was officially a full-time play-by-play commentator. It's a position Weber held until midway through the 2009 season.

Many within the NASCAR community took to social media to share some of the moments that made Weber the impactful commentator he was. An X user by the handle @MattJBasketball posted a clip of Weber's opening to the 2004 Atlanta race, one week after the tragic Hendrick Motorsports plane crash that killed all 10 on board. The user wrote:

"If you’ve never watched it, the 2004 Atlanta pre-race on NBC is a top-notch memorial for the victims of the Hendrick plane crash. Bill Weber was the man behind it. Rest in Peace."

Ryan McGee, a senior writer for ESPN, shared his thoughts via X on his time working with Weber and his legacy, writing:

"I won't lie and say that Bill Weber & I had the coziest relationship. But I can 100% say that over five years at RPM2Night we teamed up for some of the best work I've ever been a part of, features that he wrote and I produced. I sincerely hope Bill has found peace."

Dale Tanhardt, a NASCAR social media influencer, took to X to share an intro piece Weber narrated to hype up the Cup Series race at Talladega. The influencer said there was no one who could do intros like Weber did, writing:

"Bill Weber had such an amazing impact on my NASCAR fandom as a child. I don’t think there has been—or will be—anyone better at introducing NASCAR racing. The combo of passion, electricity, & storytelling was one of a kind, & I miss it so much RIP."

Weber is one of the most well-known names in the NASCAR media world, and his long-lasting impact on the sport is sure to be felt in the years to come.

TNT Sports returning to NASCAR coverage in 2025

It's unfortunate to know that Bill Weber won't get a chance to see TNT Sports, a network he was worked for, return to the Cup Series scene in 2025. For the first time since 2014, TNT Sports will broadcast NASCAR races, starting with Atlanta and the four races following.

Adam Alexander will serve as the play-by-play announcer. Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and retired crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as color commentators.

The network joins forces with Amazon Prime, who will also broadcast five races in 2025. The TV deal is set to run through 2031.

