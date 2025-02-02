How long is the Daytona 500 track? All you need to know

The Daytona 500 is one of NASCAR's biggest races. The Daytona 500 takes place each year at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The tri-oval track is 2.5 miles (4 km) long. However, the speedway has three other layouts: a 3.56-mile sports car track, a 2.95-mile motorcycle track, and a 1,320-foot karting and motorcycle flat track. It was built by NASCAR’s founder Bill France in 1959.

While the track has hosted NASCAR races since 1959, the Daytona 500 was not the only major race at the track. In the past, a July 4 weekend race was planned for the IndyCar series. NASCAR canceled the IndyCar race after two fatal crashes and replaced it with another event, which became the popular summer race.

The tri-oval track in Daytona is one of the three 'drafting tracks' in the Cup Series circuit with Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is popular for its high-banked turns, with a 31-degree slope, and features the 160-lap Cup race, Coke Zero Sugar 400 later in the season.

Moreover, Daytona International Speedway is part of the Triple Crown of endurance racing with the annual 24 Hours of Daytona in late January.

When is the 2025 Daytona 500?

The 67th running of the Great American Race this year is scheduled for February 16. The Daytona 500 includes 200 laps and usually lasts about 3.5 hours. It is the first points race of the NASCAR Cup Series and gets '500' in the name because of the race's length, not the number of laps.

The entry list for the 2025 Daytona 500 includes about 45 drivers with the practice session starting on February 12 followed by the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races on February 13. Chartered cars are locked in for the main race but the others will have to qualify for four open spots.

IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves will debut in NASCAR with a guaranteed spot using the new Open Exemption Provisional rule. Castroneves is associated with Trackhouse Racing. Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier will make his debut for JR Motorsports in the Cup series. Other open drivers include Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. with Tricon Garage.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing," Helio Castroneves said (via NASCAR.com).

The exhibition race, Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina starts this Sunday at 7 pm CST. This year, FOX Sports will air the first 14 races of the NASCAR Cup Series, starting the broadcast off with the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Prime Video will cover five and NBC Sports will show the last 14 races.

