How long were Martin Truex Jr. and ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex together? Exploring their relationship timeline

Martin Truex Jr. and the NASCAR world recently mourned the loss of Sherry Pollex, who passed away on September 17, after battling cancer for nine years.

Pollex was a well-known figure in NASCAR, as she previously worked as a PR representative for NASCAR and was also in a long-term relationship with Martin Truex Jr. The origin of their story goes back over two decades.

Even before meeting the Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex had deep connections in the sports as her grandfather was the owner of the championship-winning outfit PPC Racing. Hailing from Marshall Michigan, she graduated with a degree in sports marketing and eventually worked for NASCAR.

It's not publicly known when Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex began dating, but the first hints came in 2005 when they were seen celebrating his second Busch (Xfinity) Series title. Pollex was also present when Truex Jr. won his maiden Cup Series race at Dover in 2007.

Through the years, the couple has commemorated various milestones, including Truex Jr.'s first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2017. They have made plenty of appearances on the red carpet together and were honored with the 2017 Myers Brothers Award.

In 2014, at the age of 35, Pollex was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer and underwent various surgeries and 17 months of chemotherapy.

Pollex and Truex Jr. have supported each other through thick and thin in their 17-year journey together.

Fast forward to January 2023, Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex announced their separation after being together for 17 years. The #19 Toyota driver took to Instagram to announce the end of his relationship with Pollex. He pleaded for privacy in the note, as the reason for their split still remains a mystery.

While moving on from the relationship, Truex Jr. continued to support Sherry Pollex in her battle with cancer.

Days before Sherry Pollex's death, she was honored at Martin Truex Jr. Foundation-organized event

Sherry Pollex has been a long-time advocate for cancer awareness as she was the founder and president of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. She established the organization in 2007 along with Truex Jr. to support children battling pediatric cancer.

The MTJ Foundation organizes a Catwalk for Cause event every year, aimed at raising funds to support kids battling cancer. The annual fundraising event sees many prominent NASCAR drivers take the stage and walk with the patient.

This year, although Pollex couldn't make it to the event due to personal commitments and her own battle with cancer, she received a standing ovation for her commitment to the cause.

Martin Truex Jr. also paid tribute to the cancer heroes as many drivers on the grid sported names of cancer survivors on their cars at Kansas Speedway. This was an initiative of the MTJ foundation.