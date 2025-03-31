How many cars does Cleetus McFarland have? All we know so far

Garrett Mitchell, more popularly known as Cleetus McFarland on his YouTube channel, participated in his first professional stock racing event last month as he headed out at the Daytona International Circuit, piloting Rette Jones Racing Ford. He was largely helped by Greg Biffle for his debut. While he gained quite some attention out on the track, McFarland is largely known as a car enthusiast.

He currently has over four million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 1.7 billion views through 1600 videos. He regularly posts videos featuring modified vehicles, including cars, bikes, and sometimes airplanes, too. Most of these videos garner well over a million views over time.

It is apparent that a car enthusiast like McFarland himself would have a large car collection. In a recent YouTube video on another channel, it was revealed that he has over 100 vehicles, including four-wheelers and bikes, in his garage, which spans a very large area.

Here are a few cars that make the highlights of his collection.

#1 Cleetus McFarland's 2023 Raptor R F-150

The Ford Raptor has become an extremely popular choice for pickup truck lovers. McFarland owns the 2023 model, which delivers 700 horsepower through its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, working on a 10-speed transmission. It is extremely powerful, with 640 lb-ft of torque.

#2 Honda Talon 1000R

The Talon 1000R is a purpose-made off-road sports SxS vehicle, powered by the amazing 999cc Honda engine at its back. It is perfect for riding terrains and coasting through the sand dunes without any issues, given its twin-cylinder engine. McFarland has one of these in his mighty collection. It peaks out at 104 horsepower.

#3 Can-Am X3

The X3 is another SxS in Cleetus McFarland's collection. It can generate around 135 horsepower through its 900cc engine. Similar to the Talon, it is purpose-made for off-roading and difficult terrains.

#4 Ford Crown Victoria

This alone forms a massive part of his collection. The Crown Victoria, also called the "Crown Vic" sometimes, is a full-sized sedan car produced by Ford. In the video, McFarland claimed that he has several of these cars in his collection alone.

#5 Chevrolet Corvette C5

McFarland has a customized C5 that he uses specifically for drifting. The car was produced by Chevrolet between 1997 and 2004. Powered by a V8 engine, the car was capable of producing 339 horsepower, and its speed topped at 281 kph.

#6 "McFlurry" Ford Mustang

The Mustang is one of the most popular and powerful muscle cars produced by Ford. The brand has sold more than 10 million of these since its inception in the 1960s, making it a wide choice for many. Cleetus McFarland also has one of these, but it has been modified with a special McDonald's McFlurry livery, which is what he named it. Furthermore, it has been modified with a 7.3-litre twin-turbo engine, making a whopping 1,300 horsepower.

While Cleetus McFarland has a very extensive vehicle collection that also features airplanes, a firetruck, and even a SCAT Hovercraft, these are some of his most prominent cars.

