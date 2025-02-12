How many Daytona 500 wins does Dale Earnhardt have? All you need to know

During his 27 years of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt claimed the iconic Daytona 500 win once, in 1998. Even though he won the 2001 Daytona 500 as a team owner (Dale Earnhardt, Inc), as a driver, however, he only won it once.

The 1998 Daytona 500 was the 40th anniversary of America's biggest NASCAR race and the first race of that season. It was held at the 2.5-mile track Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race took place on February 15, 1998, for 200 laps.

Dale Earnhardt, who was driving for Richard Childress Racing's #3 entry, qualified for the race in fourth place behind pole sitter Bobby Labonte, his brother Terry Labonte, and rookie Sterling Marlin. The race had three cautions, all for minor accidents. After Ward Burton cut down a tire and left debris on the track, the first caution was called. Jeff Gordon was leading the race at the time.

Trending

John Andretti and Robert Pressley made contact and spun out during the race, which brought in the second caution. Dale Earnhardt, who came out first during pit stops, led the race once the race was underway. The third caution was called in Lap 198, when Lake Speed and John Andretti got together and spun out.

At this time, Earnhardt was leading the race ahead of Bobby Labonte and Jeremy Mayfield. In the end, the seven-time Cup Series champion claimed the victory ahead of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Labonte, and Mayfield, the Penske-Kranefuss Racing driver.

It was Dale Earnhardt's 20th Daytona 500 attempt of his Cup Series career, and he was finally able to claim the iconic victory after 19 attempts. The win also broke his 59-race winning streak that started after he won the Atlanta Motor Speedway race back in 1996.

Dale Earnhardt's NASCAR career in a nutshell

Dale Earnhardt participated in 676 races in over 27 years, where he claimed 76 race wins, 22 pole positions, and 428 top-10s. During this time, he won seven Cup Series championships in 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994.

NASCAR Winston Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Sr (3) during the Dura Lube 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Besides the all-important Daytona 500 victory, Earnhardt also won the 1995 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 1987, 1989, and 1990 Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway. A NASCAR Hall of Famer, he was also one of NASCAR's 50 and 75 Greatest Drivers.

During the 2001 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, he lost his life in a three-car crash. He made a small contact with Sterling Marlin and collided with Ken Schrader in a fatal, high-speed crash. He was taken to the Halifax Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:16 PM local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"