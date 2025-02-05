How many Daytona 500 wins does Team Penske have? All you need to know

Team Penske has three Daytona 500 wins, with a victory in every decade: 2008, 2015 and 2022. The Daytona 500 is a prestigious superspeedway held at Daytona Beach, Florida.

It has launched the careers of many NASCAR superstars. The speedway was built in 1961, covering a length of 500 miles. Team Penske first competed in the Daytona 500 in 1972. Mark Donohue, raced for them with the No., 16 AMC Matador and finished third.

Team Penske's first win came on Feb. 17, 2008 with Ryan Newman, who drove the No. 12 Alltel Dodge. Newman signed with Team Penske in 2000 after winning the United States Auto Club Championship.

He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2000 and became a full-time racer for the team in 2002. Roger Penske, the team owner, shared his thoughts about their first win in the Daytona 500 tournament:

"I can say I've been coming here almost 30 years trying to get to victory Lane here, We've worked hard, and we've come close, but this one was pure team effort.

"It was special for me, obviously, We've tried for many years. We've had great drivers and been very close through the years but, again, we never executed at the end." (via GadsdenTimes)

The second time they secured victory was on Feb. 22, 2015 with Joey Logano. It was the racer's first Daytona 500 win. He drove the No. 22 Ford and led 31 laps. The win added to the heavyweight accolades Team Penske earned throughout the years.

Team Penske's most recent win came on Feb. 20, 2022, by a brilliant new racer, Austin Cindric. He claimed the win on Roger Penske's birthday, which made it a joyous moment. At only 23, he secured his team their third win at Daytona 500 and his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. Roger Penske conveyed his gratitude:

“I think we’re on a great trajectory, All the new fans we had at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and certainly selling this place out, I think is terrific, Everybody’s got the same hammer and it’s up to strategy, execution and the driver." (via Racing America)

This victory placed a significant sign of respect on Cindric as he rises through the ranks, competing with seasoned NASCAR racers.

Team Penske 2025 performances in the Cook Out Clash

Team Penske is set for a new chapter in 2025, as Tim Cindric takes over the leadership position previously held by Roger Penske. The team will participate in the 59th season of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

One of the first events of the season is the NASCAR Cook Out Clash, the annual season-opening race held at Bowman Gray Stadium. Team Penske’s drivers showed their competitiveness in the race, with Joey Logano finishing fourth.

Ryan Blaney secured a second-placed finish, while Austin Cindric came in seventh Cindric expressed his thoughts about the race"

I thought we did a good job , I can't really complain. I thought we had speed to race in the top five. We made a lot of passes under green on that long run and felt like we had a reasonable car and kept the tires under it. These quarter mile events have been a struggle for me the last four years, so it's really good progress and a solid showing to start the season." via Teampenske.com

These results reflect the team’s perseverance to excell in the 2025 NASCAR season.

