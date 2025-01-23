How many Dillon brothers are in NASCAR? All you need to know

Currently, two Dillon brothers are NASCAR drivers; Austin and Ty Dillon. They both grew up with a rich cultural knowledge of NASCAR. Their grandfather is Richard Childress, the team owner of RCR. Both began their racing journeys by participating in dirt track races. It helped them hone their craft and become skilled enough to race in NASCAR.

Austin Dillon is a five-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and had his breakthrough in 2011 when he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship. His first Cup Series race win came at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2017. It made him a prominent figure in the sport.

Ty Dillon made his breakthrough as a racecar driver by winning the 2011 ARCA Menards Series Championship. Much like his brother, he started his NASCAR career in the Truck Series and his first win in the series came in 2012. He made his Xfinity Series debut in 2014, and has one win and 92 top ten finishes to his name.

Ty is set to race for Kaulig Racing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, and will drive the team's No. 10 car. After the news came out in September 2024, he stated his gratitude for getting another full-time role in the Cup Series.

"I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally. They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on, and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”

Austin Dillon is also set to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, continuing to drive for the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing (RCR) team.

Austin Dillon's longstanding partnership with Bass Pro Shops

Austin Dillon is set to drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. As usual, he continues to be sponsored by Bass Pro Shops. The company has been his sponsor for more than a decade.

Johnny Morris, the found of Bass Pro Shop has been a partner of RCR since 1998. Morris issued a statement regarding his company's long-standing partnership with the team:

"We’re all very grateful to our longtime friends, Richard Childress and his grandson Austin Dillon, for their ongoing support of conservation and for being terrific ambassadors for our company and the traditions of hunting, fishing and conservation in America."

Austin Dillon's 2025 season is going to start with the Daytona 500. He will be focused on making the playoffs after missing out in controversial fashion last year.

