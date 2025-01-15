How many DNFs did Danica Patrick have in her NASCAR career? Everything you need to know

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick started racing in stock cars in 2010 and had about 30 DNFs during her nine-year stint in NASCAR.

Patrick, who is the only woman to win a race in the IndyCar Series, first competed in the ARCA Racing Series and Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series) and moved to the Cup Series in 2012. The following year, she began full-time Cup Series racing with Stewart-Haas Racing. Despite some good performances, she was also part of some crashes and mechanical issues that led to DNFs.

Her first DNF happened in Bristol in 2012 after a crash with Regan Smith. Another DNF that year was in Kansas, where she tried to retaliate against Landon Cassill but ended up wrecking her car instead. She ended her first full-time season 27th in the final points standings with five DNFs in 36 races. However, she did win the 2013 Daytona 500 pole position and finished eighth in the race.

Danica Patrick had the most DNFs, 11, in her final full-time season in the Cup Series. She started the 2017 season with a fourth place finish in the Daytona Clash but struggled with multiple crashes. Her worst DNF came at the season finale race, Homestead-Miami when she retired after hitting the wall and crashing heavily.

The Wisconsin native raced over 200 NASCAR races and earned seven top 10 finishes and one pole position in the Cup Series. While she did not win a NASCAR race, she led 64 laps and finished in the top 20 in 65 races. Her average finish was 24.11.

"Felt like the story of the year" - Danica Patrick on crashing during final full-time Cup race

Danica Patrick's last full-time NASCAR season ended with a crash at the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400 in Homestead Miami. She hit the turn four wall, which cut her tire and caused another crash in turn two with Kasey Kahne.

"It's kind of felt like the story of the year and what has pushed me to the decision I ended up making -- it just seemed like every time things were going better, something would happen, my fault or sometimes not my fault. This is another case of that," Danica Patrick said (via ESPN).

Patrick had already announced she would retire after the season.

"What I’m not looking forward to is I have to go sit in my bus and wait for everyone to get done with the race before I can go home. That sucks, but I think that what’s coming ahead is bright for me and for the way it feels, so I’m excited," she added.

The 42-year-old competed in her final race in the series at the Daytona 500 next season.

