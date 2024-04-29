How many gears does a NASCAR car have? Exploring the transmission setup in professional racing 

Being one of the fastest vehicles on the planet, questions often come to mind about the specifications and intricate details of a NASCAR car. The Next Gen, the seventh-generation car that currently runs in the NASCAR Cup Series, features numerous upgrades over its predecessors, modernising the technical aspects of the sport.

For decades, NASCAR cars relied on a tried-and-tested four-speed manual transmission, coupled with H-pattern shifting, to deliver power from the engine to the wheels. However, it all changed in 2022 with the Next Gen's shift to 5-paddle transmission.

The introduction of the Next Gen car in the 2022 season replaced the traditional four-speed manual transmission with a five-speed Xtrac Limited sequential manual transmission.

Unlike the H-pattern shifting of its predecessor, the sequential transmission allows drivers to shift gears in sequential order, without the need to navigate an intricate shifting pattern. This enhances the car's responsiveness on the track, enabling drivers to make rapid shifts with greater ease and precision.

This shift is as close as NASCAR could get to modern times without embracing paddle-shift style automatic gearboxes, which would have compromised the stock car's traditional feel. By opting for a sequential manual transmission, NASCAR has managed to integrate advancements in transmission technology while preserving the visceral driving experience.

What other changes did the Next Gen bring to NASCAR?

In addition to the transmission upgrade, the Next Gen car incorporates a range of performance-enhancing features designed to optimize handling and aerodynamics.

The Next Gen features independent rear suspension with 5-way adjustable Öhlins TTR dampers, replacing the solid rear axle of previous generations. This improved the car's stability through corners, allowing drivers to maintain higher speeds with confidence.

Furthermore, the Next Gen car introduced a range of aerodynamic enhancements aimed at reducing drag and increasing downforce. A stepped front splitter, aerodynamic vents on the hood, and a redesigned side skirt work together to minimize turbulent airflow around the car, improving overall stability and cornering grip.

Most notably, the Next Gen introduced a rear diffuser, a first for NASCAR racing, which has undergone extensive wind tunnel testing to optimize downforce generation and enhance overall performance.

Beyond that, the traditional 15-inch steel wheel with a five-lug pattern was replaced by an 18-inch aluminum wheel featuring a single center-locking lug nut. Furthermore, the Next Gen car also added a rear-facing camera to complement the standard rear and side mirrors.