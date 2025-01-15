How many Grandfather Clocks does Jeff Gordon have? All you need to know

Jeff Gordon is one of the top drivers in NASCAR history who won multiple times at the Martinsville Speedway race, where the trophy is the famed Grandfather Clock. Drivers like Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip have taken home the most Grandfather Clock trophies, 15 and 11. Jeff Gordon is tied with his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, both of whom won nine of the famous clock trophies.

Gordon's nine wins at the Martinsville Speedway were spread over the course of his 22 years racing full-time in the Cup Series. His first wins at the track came consecutively in his fourth and fifth seasons in the sport, 1996 to 1997, adding to the 10 wins he achieved in both seasons and helped him achieve his first Cup Series title in '97. Even though he achieved his highest number of career wins in 1998, 13, along with his second title, his third victory at the Speedway would come in the following year.

The former #24 driver has also taken home the Grandfather Clock twice in one year, a feat he achieved in 2003 and 2005. At the April and October races in 2005, the Califonia native began the race in 16th and 15th, his lowest qualifying places at the races he eventually won. Gordon's final two wins to cap off his nine-win record would come in 2013 and in 2015, the driver's final year racing full-time in the sport.

Speaking about what the Grandfather Clock trophy means, Gordon said (via NASCAR):

“It’s certainly the most unique trophy and it has so much meaning behind it because it’s a tough one to capture.”

He also discussed the challenging nature of the races themselves, making the trophy win much more significant.

“It’s a very difficult race track. You have to have a lot of things go your way to conquer that place. And then the trophy itself stands out. It has a lot of meaning.”

Apart from his nine victories, Jeff Gordon also achieved five runner-up and seven third place finishes during his time racing at Martinsville.

Jeff Gordon's multiple wins at other tracks

Jeff Gordon (24) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway., February 2015 - Source: Imagn

Apart from his nine race wins at Martinsville Speedway, Jeff Gordon also achieved multiple wins at other tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, specifically at the Daytona International Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

During the former HMS driver's 22-year career in the Cup Series, he won the Daytona 500 three times, in 1997, 1999, and 2005, the same years he also took home a Grandfather Clock. His win in 1997 was at the age of 25, making him the youngest winner of the race. A record he held till 2011, until Trevor Bayne's victory at the track.

Gordon also scored five wins at the Brickyard 400, the famous race at the Indianapolis track. His wins came during the 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, and 2014 seasons. Talking about winning his fourth Brickyard race 20 years after the first one, the now 53-year-old driver said:

“Obviously, to do anything 20 years later is significant and a big deal in any form of sports and certainly motorsports. That first (Brickyard 400) win in ’94 was just a gamechanger for my career and sent us on the trajectory at Hendrick Motorsports and the 24 car took things to the next level from that point forward. So, 20 years later, to be able to win again and the fact that the Brickyard was celebrating its 20th anniversary, and we were celebrating our 20th anniversary from the first win, was amazing and we were highly competitive that day.” [via Hendrick Motorsports]

Jeff Gordon is currently the vice chairman of his old team, Hendrick Motorsports, a role he stepped into after his retirement in 2015.

