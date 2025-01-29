How many kids does Rick Hendrick have? All you need to know

Aside from his monumental success in NASCAR over the last three decades, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick is a family man. The 14-time champion and winningest owner in the Cup Series is a father of two children.

Hendrick's first child was a son, Ricky Hendrick, who was born on April 2, 1980. From an early age, Ricky followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in racing. He started out racing in go karts and eventually moved up to the Legends Series when he was 15. Ricky won five races in the series before moving up to the NASCAR level.

Ricky won three NASCAR late model events in 1998 and one in 1999. He eventually moved up to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series full-time in 2001 and captured his first and only career victory at Kansas that year. Ricky competed in the Xfinity Series in 2002 but retired prior to the end of the year due to injuries.

After racing, Ricky took on an ownership role at HMS as he owned two Xfinity Series, formally Busch Series, cars driven by Brian Vickers and Kyle Busch. However, Ricky's life was tragically cut short when he died in an aircraft crash in 2004 just outside the Martinsville Speedway. The aircraft carried members of Hendrick's family and HMS staff. Ricky was 24-years-old at the time of his tragic death. In honor of Ricky, Kyle Larson's #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet is a splitting image of the same paint scheme the late son of Hendrick drove.

Hendrick also has a daughter, Lynn Carlson. Lynn was born on October 30, 1962 in Lynchburg, Virginia. Having been exposed to NASCAR racing at a young age, Lynn fell in love with the sport and attended races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with her dad. Lynn attended Duke University and graduated with a degree in political science.

After college, Lynn founded Lynn Enterprises, a company that focuses on real estate and investment. In 2005, Lynn started a non-profit organization called Lynn Hendrick Foundation. The non-profit focuses on things such as healthcare and education.

While Lynn isn't directly involved, she still has a connection to HMS as her husband, Marshall Carlson, has served in various roles within the organization. Today, Marshall is the President of Hendrick Companies.

Rick Hendrick's team Hendrick Motorsports continues to field four full-time Cup Series teams

On the racetrack, Rick Hendrick's NASCAR Cup Series team, Hendrick Motorsports, is still going strong. The organization will aim to snap a three-year championship drought with its four full-time teams.

Kyle Larson will be back behind the wheel of the #5 HMS Chevrolet after six victories in 2024. Chase Elliott is back in the seat of the #9 HMS machine after a win at Texas a year ago. Both drivers are seeking their second Cup Series championship.

Alex Bowman is back to pilot the #48 HMS ride in 2024 after a win at Chicago in 2024. William Byron will retain his seat in the #24 HMS car after three victories in 2024, including the Daytona 500. Both drivers are gunning for their first career championship.

