How many NASCAR Cup Series wins does Chase Elliott have in his career?

Chase Elliott, a prominent figure in NASCAR with 18 career victories, embarks on the 2024 season aiming to overcome the setbacks from 2023. Dealing with injuries and suspension, Elliott faced a winless year but his attitude and championship experience remain strong.

Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports are aiming for a resurgence in the upcoming season, introducing new paint schemes and a change in the spotter with cousin Trey Poole. The No. 9 team anticipates notable changes and a potential comeback in 2024.

Chase Elliott shared Hooters' post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Introducing the No.9 Hooters Chevrolet look for the 2024 season. Can't wait to see Chase Elliott hit the track in February!"

On August 5, 2018, at Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott secured his first career victory, successfully fending off Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished with a commanding lead of 7.56 seconds at the checkered flag.

On November 8, 2020, at Phoenix Raceway, Elliott clinched the 2020 Cup Series title, becoming the third-youngest winner in history. This achievement followed his consecutive victories, marking a significant milestone in his Cup career.

Chase Elliott, son of 1988 Winston Cup Series winner Bill Elliott, has secured 18 Cup Series victories, including seven on road courses. This achievement places them as the third father-son champions in NASCAR history.

Chase Elliott battled injuries and suspension in 2023

Elliott experienced a setback at the start of his 2023 season. The 2020 Cup Series winner had a broken tibia due to a snowboarding accident in Colorado, leading to his withdrawal from the Sunday race in Las Vegas.

This left him out of the race for the following six races and forced him to play catch-up for the remainder of the regular season. As a result, Josh Berry stepped in to pilot the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports car in the Cup Series.

In 2023, Chase Elliott faced several challenges dealing with injuries, suspension and a lack of victories. Despite these difficulties, there is optimism as he aims to be prepared for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in 2024.