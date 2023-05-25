How many NASCAR drivers have attempted the Indianapolis 500 double?

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion and famed dirt track racer, has teamed up with Arrow McLaren and his NASCAR boss Rick Hendrick to compete in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 on May 26. On Memorial Day weekend next year, Kyle Larson could become only the sixth driver to complete The Double across IndyCar and NASCAR.

Larson won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 at CMS for the second time in two years, in what rapidly became a dominant performance en route to his first Cup title with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has won 19 points-paying Cup races, as well as the 2019 and 2021 All-Star races and the Rookie of the Year title in 2014.

Like Kurt Busch, the most recent driver to attempt The Double in 2014, Larson will have more than a year to increase his familiarity with the Indy car through testing opportunities. Larson will most likely have a day on an oval other than the IMS as well as run his Rookie Orientation Program months before making his debut during the Month of May, as many 500 rookies have done in recent years.

Kyle Larson isn't the only NASCAR driver who will have participated in the Indy 500. He is one of a select group of NASCAR drivers that includes Kyle Busch, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and John Andretti.

The historic double, often known as The Double, which consists of 1,100 miles of racing in the same weekend, has been attempted by the following drivers. The additional 575 miles of travel between Charlotte and Indianapolis are not included.

Robby Gordon

Robby Gordon made his debut in 1997 and qualified for both events, however the weather caused the Indy 500 to be delayed and finally finished two days later. Gordon tried The Double in 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2004 as well.

Tony Stewart

In 1999 and 2001, Tony Stewart raced The Double. Stewart finishing both races in a total time of 7 hours, 43 minutes, and 42 seconds in 2001.

John Andretti

Both races were started by John Andretti. He qualified third for the Indy 500, two rows behind cousin Michael and one row behind uncle Mario. John finished in 10th place, four laps behind winner Al Unser Jr.

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch was the most recent driver to attempt The Double, completing it in 2014. He finished sixth in Indianapolis that year, the highest-finishing rookie. With his sixth-place finish in Charlotte, Busch tied Gordon and Stewart for the best performance among The Double drivers.

Alex Bowman returns to NASCAR Coco-Cola 500

NASCAR authorities announced Wednesday that Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to racing, and his Hendrick Motorsports team has suggested that he will make his Cup Series debut this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying

Bowman has missed the previous four races due to a broken vertebra sustained in an April 25 sprint-car incident. He gave an update on his recuperation on May 14 at Darlington Raceway, noting he didn't have a solid timeframe for a possible comeback at the moment. The following day, team owner Rick Hendrick stated that Charlotte was a possible destination for Bowman to return to the No. 48 Chevrolet team.

