How many planes does Rick Hendrick own? A look at Hendrick Motorsports private fleet

Joseph Reddick "Rick" Hendrick III, popularly known as Rick Hendrick, is an American businessman and owner of the NASCAR team, Hendrick Motorsports. HMS fields four cars in the Cup Series, the #5 entry for Kyle Larson, the #9 entry for Chase Elliott, the #24 entry for William Byron, and the #48 entry for Alex Bowman.

Currently, the HMS is one of the most successful NASCAR teams in the series, and no wonder how it got so wealthy. Besides the Cup Series, Mr. Hendrick, a billionaire, co-owns the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $1 billion.

Thanks to HMS' success, Hendrick and company use multiple airplanes to transport their drivers and officials during the busy NASCAR season. In this article, we'll delve deeper into the Rick Hendrick-owned Hendrick Motorsports' private airplane fleet.

#1 The Gulfstream G650

The Gulfstream G650 is one of the most recognizable private jets in today's time, and the HMS owns one. The G650 is produced by the American aircraft company, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

Gulfstream G650, from TAG Aviation company - Source: Getty Images

Rick Hendrick is often seen flying in this plane, and it is registered under HMS Holdings, a company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, as per FlightAware. It is an ultra-long-range private jet and is registered as N1RH.

#2 The Dassault Falcon

The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a renowned private jet, produced by the French aviation company, Dassault Aviation.

A Dassault Falcon 2000LX from Gestair company - Source: Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports owns one of these and it is registered as N376SC. According to the aviation site JetSpy, this airplane flew 161 times in 2024, which amounted to 242 flight hours.

#3 The Bombardier Challenger 300

The Bombardier Challenger 300 is a mid-sized private jet, designed by Canadian aviation manufacturer, Bombardier Aerospace. It is one of the most used private jets in the world, and companies such as VistaJet, NetJets, and FlexJets use it.

A Bombardier Challenger 300 XOJet charter passenger jet - Source: Getty Images

As per reports, the Bombardier Challenger 300 took its first flight in 2001 and has been in service ever since. The aircraft is registered with HMS Holdings LLC, owned by Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports.

#4 The Embraers

Besides the mid-sized private jets mentioned above, Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports owns two Embraers ERJ-145s. The two airplanes are registered under HMS Holdings LLC and are reportedly larger than the Falcons, Challengers, and Gulfstreams.

The two ERJ-145s were built in 2001 and 2003, respectively. They have serial numbers 145769, and 145517 respectively. These planes were manufactured by the Brazilian aviation manufacturer, Embraer S.A.

