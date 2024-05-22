How many race tracks does NASCAR own? Here's a complete list

Since its inception in 1948, NASCAR has become one of the top-ranked motorsports in the world. Its popular Cup Series and Truck Series championships take place on 42 different race tracks spread across the U.S. and Canada.

Every year, NASCAR sanctions over 1,500 races in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and the European region. Each race track is different from the other. They are categorized as short-track, intermediate, road course, and superspeedway, with lengths ranging from 0.526 miles (Martinsville Speedway) to 4.048 miles (Road America in Elkhart Lake).

But not every track is under NASCAR's ownership. Some of these races take place in venues held by several private organizations, such as Speedway Motorsports, Circuit of the Americas LLC, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NHRA, and a few others.

Here's a list of race tracks currently owned by NASCAR:

Chicago Street Track Darlington Raceway Daytona International Speedway Miami Speedway Iowa Speedway Kansas Speedway Martinsville Speedway Michigan International Speedway Phoenix Raceway Richmond Raceway Talladega Superspeedway Watkins Glen International

In addition to the aforementioned 12, the elite racing group also owns Auto Club Speedway, which is presently being built, and Chicagoland Speedway, which was replaced by Chicago Street Track.

NASCAR began taking over the operations of the above-mentioned race tracks in 2019, following its merger with International Speedway Corporation (ISC). For reference, ISC was founded in the 1950s by Bill France Sr., who coincidentally was also the founder of NASCAR. This separate entity was created to manage the operations of multiple tracks. However, over time, ISC started purchasing and building tracks on its own, as it was never a direct subsidiary of NASCAR until 2019.

Why NASCAR prefers a collaborative approach rather than track ownership

Although NASCAR owns a significant number of race tracks, it partners with several track owners every season. This collaborative approach by the motorsport organization offers a diverse range of racing experiences to drivers, teams, and fans alike.

Apart from the diversity and fan engagement, this type of approach allows NASCAR to learn from other owners and venues, and implement changes at their race tracks. Also, owning and maintaining a motorsport venue is a significant investment. Having a collaborative approach allows NASCAR to manage its resources efficiently and focus its efforts on enhancing the racing experience and improving the sport.

Another important reason could be the historical significance of certain locations. Many of the tracks where NASCAR races are held have a rich history and tradition. Some venues have been a part of NASCAR for several decades and have hosted many memorable races.

The publicity for motorsport would suffer greatly if some of this racing legacy were lost. By offering distinct features and obstacles at various tracks, NASCAR hopes to attract new fans while retaining its current base.