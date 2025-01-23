How many siblings does Darrell Waltrip have? All you need to know

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip is regarded as one of the most successful NASCAR drivers of all time, with three Cup titles and numerous wins. While fans know much about his accomplishments on the racetrack, fewer may be aware of his siblings. Darrell Waltrip has four siblings: Michael, Connie, Carolyn, and the late Bobby. Their parents are Margaret and Leroy Waltrip.

Michael is a younger brother of Darrell and the late Bobby. While Darrell has two sisters, Connie and Carolyn. Bobby, who was best known as a promoter and announcer of go-kart races, died on March 23, 2014.

Born on April 30, 1963, Michael followed his brother’s footsteps and became a prominent figure in NASCAR. Despite being 16 years younger, Michael carved out his own path in the sport, achieving notable success over his career. He is a two-time Daytona 500 winner (2001 and 2003) and has also made a name for himself as a team owner and television broadcaster.

As both Waltrip brothers left significant legacies in NASCAR, their paths to success were quite different.

Michael Waltrip, who competed in NASCAR’s top-tier series from 1985 to 2003, earned four wins and 133 top-10 finishes. Beyond his driving career, he became the owner of Michael Waltrip Racing, which fielded competitive drivers in the Cup Series for several years. Like his brother, Michael also took to broadcasting and is now a familiar face on NASCAR television coverage.

Darrell Waltrip is a name synonymous with NASCAR excellence

Darrell Waltrip, born on February 5, 1947, began racing in the late 1960s and quickly rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s. Known for his aggressive driving style and sharp wit, he secured three NASCAR titles and 84 Cup wins, including wins in crown jewel events like the Daytona 500, Southern 500, and Coca-Cola 600. The 84 wins placed him fifth on NASCAR's all-time wins list.

The 1981 and 1982 seasons were the best seasons of Darrell Waltrip’s career, as he put in a dominating performance in those two years with 24 wins and won back-to-back titles.

13 years ago, in an interview with “I Am Second,” Darrell Waltrip reflected on peak performance of his career and said:

“You always talk about timing when you're an athlete and being in the right place at the right time on the right team, and all those things came together for me in 1981. 81 and 82 in NASCAR, those two years back-to-back, I won 24 races and two championships.

"I don't think anybody's had two years with that kind of success ever. I was on the top of my game, we were unbeatable. We'd roll into town and we'd check in a hotel and they'd say, oh, are you here for the show? And I'd say, no ma'am, I am the show.” Waltrip continued.

Darrell Waltrip's NASCAR Hall of Fame career spanned from 1972 to 2000 and ended his career as greatest drivers of all time.

