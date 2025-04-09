How many times did Denny Hamlin post back-to-back Cup Series wins in NASCAR?

Denny Hamlin winning his 56th race in the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington isn’t just another mark on his tally. This is also the third time he has won back-to-back races in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Before this, he consecutively won over a decade ago.

The first time Hamlin pulled off back-to-back wins was in 2010. That year, he won at Pocono Raceway and followed it up with a win at Michigan International Speedway. The second time came in 2012, when he won at Bristol Motor Speedway and then at Atlanta Motor Speedway the week after.

This latest occurrence came after winning at the Martinsville Speedway, which was also an end to his 31-race winless streak. He then followed it up with the victory at Darlington

The Darlington win also moved Hamlin to 11th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list with 56, passing 1989 champion Rusty Wallace. Among active drivers, only Kyle Busch (63) and Jimmie Johnson (83) have more.

After the race, Hamlin said his goal is to break into the top 10 on the all-time wins list. He’ll need five more wins to get there. With two victories already early in the 2025 season, that goal is within reach.

“I want to get it as soon as possible ’cause you never know when you don’t race anymore,” Hamlin said (via The Racing Expert). “These wins early in the season are definitely helpful. They take the pressure off for Playoff points and just feel good to stack up.”

Hamlin gave full credit to his team, especially the pit crew, for both his Martinsville and Darlington wins. He stressed how critical early-season wins are for playoff positioning and how each helps lower the pressure later in the year.

"There are two people I really love right now"- Denny Hamlin after winning at Darlington

Denny Hamlin entered the Darlington race after ending a long winless run at Martinsville Speedway. That win brought momentum, and circumstances again lined up in his favor at Darlington.

The late-race caution changed everything. Ryan Blaney had just passed Tyler Reddick for the lead when Kyle Larson spun off after contact with Bubba Wallace. That spin brought out the caution and set up a critical pit stop for all front-runners.

Denny Hamlin’s pit crew delivered again, getting him off pit road first. He held the lead on the restart during NASCAR Overtime and closed the race with a solid final two-lap shootout. William Byron, who had led most of the race, finished second. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

After the race, Denny Hamlin spoke about how instrumental his pit crew and race conditions were to the win. Hamlin told FOX Sports [0:17 onwards]:

“There are two people I really love right now: my pit crew and Kyle Larson. Had a little assist there, so thank you. Man, the pit crew just did an amazing job. They won it last week. They won it this week. It’s all about them.”

Hamlin also thanked Sport Clips, the race’s sponsor, and gave a shoutout to his fans. Heading into the season, there were questions about how Hamlin would perform with a new crew chief. Chris Gayle replaced long-time chief Chris Gabehart for the 2025 season. But with two wins in a row, that change seems to work well for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Now, all eyes are on the next race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Denny Hamlin will attempt to win three races in a row, something he’s never done in his Cup Series career.

